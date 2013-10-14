GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares and U.S. stock index futures fell and the safe-haven yen rose on Monday as a possible U.S. debt default edged closer after the failure of weekend talks in Washington, though expectations are that a last-minute compromise will be reached. * The dollar fell on Monday while the yen rose on safe-haven demand due to concerns the United States may default on its debts as lawmakers negotiate a deal to raise its borrowing facility ahead of a deadline this week. * U.S. crude oil futures settled lower and with their biggest weekly decline in four weeks on Friday as the budget fight in Washington between U.S. political parties was expected to linger into next week and erode demand in the world's largest oil consumer. * Yields on Treasuries bills maturing in late November and December jumped on Friday, as investors worried that any deal to increase the U.S. debt ceiling would kick the risks of a default down the road. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,528.59 (+1.26 pct) * NSE index 6,096.20 (+1.25 pct) * Rupee 61.07/08 per dollar (61.39/40) * 10-year bond yield 8.49 pct (8.42 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.08 pct (8.10 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.36 pct (8.37 pct) * Call money 8.95/9.05 pct (Unchanged) FACTORS TO WATCH * India to release wholesale price inflation data at around noon (0630 GMT). * The consumer price inflation data to be released around 1730 India time (1100 GMT). OVERNIGHT NEWS * The BRICS emerging economies may decide early next year on their $100 billion fund designated to steady currency markets, Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday, indicating little progress at the group's meeting in Washington this week. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * State-owned Canara Bank (Baa3/BBB-) reopened the Indian banking sector for dollar bonds after a gap of six months, but it had to pay up to get investors interested in credits from the subcontinent. The bank last week priced US$500 million five-year issue with a coupon of 5.250 percent at 99.770 to yield 5.303 percent, or T+385 bsp, which is 15 bsp tighter than the T+400bp initial price talk. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.65 61.73 61.42 61.47-50 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct. 11* $165.38 mln# Month-to-date** $523.68 mln Year-to-date** $14.17 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 11 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.1 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Oct. 10 $73.20 mln Month-to-date -$1.26 bln Year-to-date -$6.94 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 11 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 11 Foreign Banks -17.91 bln Public Sector Banks 22.77 bln Private Sector Banks 17.09 bln Mutual Funds 4.83 bln Others 7.72 bln Primary Dealers -34.49 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Oct 14 1594.87 (27 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Oct 14 209.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Oct 14 342.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Oct 14 1071.25 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Oct 14 1072.50 (2 States) SDL 08.98%, 2021 Interest Oct 14 134.70 (PUNJAB) For the full table see: ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE Tbills 120 Oct 15 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 66 bids for 404.98 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction. It also accepted the sole bid for 30 million rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 420.33 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI steady at 3.09 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)