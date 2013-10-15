GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose to their highest in nearly five months on expectations of an imminent deal to reopen the U.S. government and avert a possible debt default, though the squabbling in Washington kept markets on edge ahead of Thursday's deadline. * The dollar held firm on Tuesday, hitting a two-week high against the yen as top U.S. senators signalled they could soon reach a deal to reopen the U.S. government and avert a possible debt default for the time being. * U.S. oil prices ended slightly higher on Monday as traders bought contracts to cover short positions ahead of a possible deal between U.S. political parties that would end a two-week fight over how to fund the government. * Yields on Treasuries bills maturing in late November and December jumped on Friday, as investors worried that any deal to increase the U.S. debt ceiling would kick the risks of a default down the road. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,607.54 (+0.38 pct) * NSE index 6,112.70 (+0.27 pct) * Rupee 61.55/56 per dollar (61.07/08 per dlr) * 10-year bond yield 8.57 pct (8.49 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.14 pct (8.08 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.41 pct (8.36 pct) * Call money 8.95/9.00 pct (8.95/9.05 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's annual consumer price inflation quickened more than expected to 9.84 percent in September from 9.52 percent in August, government data showed on Monday. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * Indian state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp said its overseas arm has agreed to buy an additional 12 percent stake in a Brazilian oil block from Brazil's Petrobras for $529 million. * L&T Finance Ltd intends to issue secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of 1.05 billion rupees on private placement basis it said in a notification. * Steel Authority of India Ltd has invited bids on Monday to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($81.8 million) through an issue of short-term paper, a termsheet seen by Reuters showed. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.75-80 61.95 62.02 61.75 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct. 14* $118.55 mln# Month-to-date** $686.15 mln Year-to-date** $14.33 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 14 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.6 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Oct. 11 $24.10 mln Month-to-date -$1.24 bln Year-to-date -$6.91 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 14 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 14 Foreign Banks -2.54 bln Public Sector Banks 16.76 bln Private Sector Banks 11.07 bln Mutual Funds -12.51 bln Others 1.76 bln Primary Dealers -14.53 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 375.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.54%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 195.08 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.55%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 755.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.58%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 98.54 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Oct 17 1105.00 (3 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Oct 17 685.88 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Oct 17 443.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Oct 17 890.00 (WEST BENGAL) 7.37% 2014 Interest Oct 17 15477.00 9.85% 2015 Interest Oct 17 4925.00 7.49% 2017 Interest Oct 17 21721.00 SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Oct 18 61.22 (KERALA) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Oct 18 19.34 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Oct 18 33.00 (MANIPUR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 18 NIL 364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 18 50000.00 For the full table see: ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE Tbills 120 Oct 15 Dated Bonds 150 Oct 18 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 67 bids for 405.01 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It also accepted the sole bid for 30 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 361.35 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI steady at 3.08 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)