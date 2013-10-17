GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Share markets from Australia to Japan staged a relief rally on Thursday as President Barack Obama declared a deal had been done to lift the government's borrowing limit and avoid a historic default. * The dollar set a three-week high versus the yen on Thursday ahead of a pending vote in the U.S. House of Representatives that could bring Washington's fiscal standoff to an end and avert the risk of a U.S. default. * Crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as it appeared Congress was close to an 11th-hour deal to raise the government's debt ceiling and prevent a default. * Yields of some Treasuries bills fell from five-year highs on Wednesday after lawmakers looked set to make a deal to lift the debt ceiling until February, though damage from the brinkmanship in Washington was seen as likely to continue to weigh on the market. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE (TUESDAY) * BSE index 20,547.62 (-0.29 pct) * NSE index 6,089.05 (-0.39 pct) * Rupee 61.8350/8450 per dollar (61.55/56 per dlr) * 10-year bond yield 8.66 pct (8.57 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.21 pct (8.14 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.49 pct (8.41 pct) * Call money 8.95/9.05 pct (8.95/9.00 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The World Bank sharply lowered its forecast for India's economic growth to 4.7 percent from 6.1 percent for the current fiscal year, citing a sharp slowdown in manufacturing and investment as well as negative business confidence. * India's plan to raise about $9 billion from state-asset sales this year is in tatters, prompting the government to consider demanding state-run firms pay higher dividends as a way of papering over cracks in its budget. * India's economy will pick up by year-end thanks to the start-up of billions of dollars worth of stalled resource projects and a good monsoon season that will bolster agricultural production, the head of India's central bank said on Tuesday. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * India's Apollo Tyres Ltd said its lenders were unlikely approve its bid for U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co unless the $2.5 billion price tag was cut to take account of unresolved labour disputes. * Gail (India) has raised HK$492 million (US$ 63.5 million) from the sale of its stake in China Gas. The sale of 60 million shares was priced at the bottom of the indicative price range of HK$8.20-$8.30, or a discount of 3.5 percent to the pre-deal spot. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.81-86 62.25 62.22 61.80 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct. 15* $183.86 mln# Month-to-date** $809.38 mln Year-to-date** $14.45 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 15 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.8 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Oct. 11 $82.72 mln Month-to-date -$1.16 bln Year-to-date -$6.83 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 15 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 15 Foreign Banks -13.05 bln Public Sector Banks 7.94 bln Private Sector Banks 5.76 bln Mutual Funds -0.25 bln Others 4.54 bln Primary Dealers -4.95 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 375.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.54%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 195.08 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.55%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 755.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.58%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 98.54 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Oct 17 1105.00 (3 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Oct 17 685.88 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Oct 17 443.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Oct 17 890.00 (WEST BENGAL) 7.37% 2014 Interest Oct 17 15477.00 9.85% 2015 Interest Oct 17 4925.00 7.49% 2017 Interest Oct 17 21721.00 SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Oct 18 61.22 (KERALA) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Oct 18 19.34 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Oct 18 33.00 (MANIPUR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 18 NIL 364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 18 50000.00 For the full table see: ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE Dated Bonds 150 Oct 18 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 66 bids for 400.61 billion rupees at its two-day repo auction. It also accepted the sole bid for 30 million rupees at its two-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 421.58 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.12 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)