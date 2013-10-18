GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose to a five-month high on Friday as investors took heart from quickening growth in China a day after the United States sealed an 11th hour deal to break a confidence-sapping government shutdown. * The dollar nursed losses near an eight-month low against a basket of currencies on Friday as traders focused on the economic impact of an acrimonious showdown in Washington that dragged the U.S. to the brink of a debt default. * U.S. oil prices settled at their lowest level in more than three months on Thursday as stockpiles in the Cushing, Oklahoma, oil hub began to reverse a months-long decline, and as signs of progress in talks over Iran's nuclear program also pressured prices. * U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest in over two months on Thursday after a deal to end the U.S. debt ceiling conflict in Congress and reopen the government encouraged investors to reinvest cash and on expectations that the Federal Reserve will not scale back its stimulus in the near term. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE (TUESDAY) * BSE index 20,415.51 (-0.64 pct) * NSE index 6,045.85 (-0.71 pct) * Rupee 61.23/24 per dlr (61.8350/8450 per dlr) * 10-year bond yield 8.60 pct (8.66 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.20 pct (8.21 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.46 pct (8.49 pct) * Call money 8.95/9.00 pct (8.95/9.05 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India central bank to release bank credit and foreign exchange reserves data at 1130 GMT. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan will meet economists and analysts for pre-policy consultations at 0630 GMT. * Finance minister P. Chidambaram will meet heads of state-run firms to review their investment plans for the year at 0630 GMT. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * State-owned ONGC Videsh has mandated nine banks on its US$1.5 billion 12-month bridge loan. The all-in pricing is around 94 bps, sources said. The deal is likely to be closed as a club. ONGC Videsh is teaming up with Oil India to buy a 10 percent stake in a Mozambique gas field from Videocon Industries. (IFR) * Tata Global Beverages will raise 3.25 billion rupees ($52.5 million) selling a type of low-coupon bond, sources said, the first prominent issue of its kind since India's central bank asked lenders not to buy such bonds citing credit risk. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.48-52 61.85 61.80 61.50 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct. 17* $181.07 mln# Month-to-date** $995.32 mln Year-to-date** $14.64 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 17 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.3 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Oct. 15 $44.99 mln Month-to-date -$1.11 bln Year-to-date -$6.78 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 17 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 17 Foreign Banks 9.77 bln Public Sector Banks 1.52 bln Private Sector Banks -5.93 bln Mutual Funds -4.20 bln Others 1.30 bln Primary Dealers -2.47 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Oct 18 61.22 (KERALA) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Oct 18 19.34 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Oct 18 33.00 (MANIPUR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 18 NIL 364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 18 50000.00 For the full table see: ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE Dated Bonds 150 Oct 18 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 66 bids for 405.22 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It also accepted the sole bid for 30 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 420.52 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI steady at 3.12 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)