MUMBAI, April 30
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares inched higher on Monday as
weaker-than-expected U.S. growth data left open the possibility
for more monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
* The U.S. dollar stayed under pressure on Monday in the
wake of disappointing first-quarter U.S economic growth, leaving
the yen, sterling and even high-beta currencies like the
Australian dollar at multi-week highs.
* Oil prices closed little changed on Friday as hopes for
additional easing by the Federal Reserve to boost a sputtering
U.S. recovery countered concerns about economic growth.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Infrastructure output for March will be released around
0630 GMT.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
LAST OPEN HIGH LOW VOL
1-month 52.87-90 53.03 52.97 52.87 Mod
* For up-to-date prices, double click
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
April 27,28 -3.70 bln
Week-to-date -20.24 bln
Month-to-date -11.47 bln
Year-to-date 428.00 bln
* Provisional
Source: National Stock Exchange, SEBI
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
April 26 -10.44 bln
Week-to-date -14.74 bln
Month-to-date -21.11 bln
Year-to-date 172.87 bln
Source: SEBI (data as of April 27, as submitted by
custodians)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
*Indian wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy is
working with international banks to raise between $300 million
and $500 million in overseas bonds to repay debts due this year,
its group chief financial officer said.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
April 27
Foreign Banks -10.12 bln
Public Sector Banks 9.26 bln
Private Sector Banks 3.89 bln
Mutual Funds 282.0 mln
Others 12.54 bln
Primary Dealers -15.83 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
91-Day T-Bills May 2 100 bln
364-Day T-Bills May 2 50 bln
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln
rupees)
SDL 07.04%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 176.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 568.80
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.30%, 2012 Interest Apr 30 100.38
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 07.30%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 196.68
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 07.33%, 2012 Interest Apr 30 73.30
(GUJARAT)
SDL 07.35%, 2012 Interest Apr 30 56.10
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 115.20
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 80.80
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 607.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 405.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 345.10
(KERALA)
SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 40.70
(GOA)
SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 77.21
(MANIPUR)
SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 103.29
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 50.90
(MEGHALAYA)
10.50% 2014 Interest Apr 30 921.43
10.45% 2018 Interest Apr 30 1941.61
For full table, see
LIQUIDITY, as of April 27
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
55 bids for 1.25 trillion rupees ($23.72 billion) at its
three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system. It got no reverse repo bids.
* India's banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.11 trln
rupees.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 93.41 bln
rupees
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)