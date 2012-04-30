MUMBAI, April 30 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares inched higher on Monday as weaker-than-expected U.S. growth data left open the possibility for more monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve. * The U.S. dollar stayed under pressure on Monday in the wake of disappointing first-quarter U.S economic growth, leaving the yen, sterling and even high-beta currencies like the Australian dollar at multi-week highs. * Oil prices closed little changed on Friday as hopes for additional easing by the Federal Reserve to boost a sputtering U.S. recovery countered concerns about economic growth. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Infrastructure output for March will be released around 0630 GMT. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) LAST OPEN HIGH LOW VOL 1-month 52.87-90 53.03 52.97 52.87 Mod * For up-to-date prices, double click FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) April 27,28 -3.70 bln Week-to-date -20.24 bln Month-to-date -11.47 bln Year-to-date 428.00 bln * Provisional Source: National Stock Exchange, SEBI FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt April 26 -10.44 bln Week-to-date -14.74 bln Month-to-date -21.11 bln Year-to-date 172.87 bln Source: SEBI (data as of April 27, as submitted by custodians) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS *Indian wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy is working with international banks to raise between $300 million and $500 million in overseas bonds to repay debts due this year, its group chief financial officer said. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 27 Foreign Banks -10.12 bln Public Sector Banks 9.26 bln Private Sector Banks 3.89 bln Mutual Funds 282.0 mln Others 12.54 bln Primary Dealers -15.83 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-Day T-Bills May 2 100 bln 364-Day T-Bills May 2 50 bln BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees) SDL 07.04%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 176.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 568.80 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.30%, 2012 Interest Apr 30 100.38 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.30%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 196.68 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.33%, 2012 Interest Apr 30 73.30 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.35%, 2012 Interest Apr 30 56.10 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 115.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 80.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 405.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 345.10 (KERALA) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 40.70 (GOA) SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 77.21 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 103.29 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 50.90 (MEGHALAYA) 10.50% 2014 Interest Apr 30 921.43 10.45% 2018 Interest Apr 30 1941.61 For full table, see LIQUIDITY, as of April 27 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 55 bids for 1.25 trillion rupees ($23.72 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It got no reverse repo bids. * India's banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.11 trln rupees. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 93.41 bln rupees (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)