MUMBAI, May 2
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* USD/INR likely to open lower given expectations for gains
in domestic stocks. Senior private bank trader tips USD/INR open
around 52.55 levels vs 52.73/74 Monday close.
*Asian shares edged higher and the dollar recovered against
the yen on Wednesday following strong U.S. factory activity
data.
* The dollar held gains on the yen Wednesday having bounced
from 2-1/2-month lows after upbeat U.S. manufacturing data
soothed fears the economy was slowing, while Asia waited for the
latest update on Chinese industry.
* Oil prices turned higher on Tuesday after data showing
the U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in April at its fastest
pace in 10 months eased concerns about slowing economic growth.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The government and Reserve Bank of India are looking to
change rules to give corporates more leeway in repaying foreign
currency convertible bonds (FCCBs), which have turned into
millstones in a dismal market. (Economic Times)
* India's exports in March fell for the first time since the
2009 global financial crisis as demand weakened in the United
States and Europe, further clouding the outlook for the
country's balance of payments.
* India's consumer price index (CPI) for industrial workers
rose 8.65 percent in March from a year earlier, faster than
February's annual rise of 7.57 percent, government data showed
on Monday.
* India's infrastructure sector output grew 2
percent in March from a year earlier, sharply lower than an
upwardly revised annual growth of 6.9 percent in the previous
month, government data showed on Monday.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Manufacturing PMI for April (0600GMT)
* Money supply data from RBI (1030GMT)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
LAST OPEN HIGH LOW VOL
1-month 52.90-94 52.94 52.96 52.90 High
* For up-to-date prices, double click
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
April 30 4.80 bln
Week-to-date 4.80 bln
Month-to-date -6.29 bln
Year-to-date 433.22 bln
* Provisional
Source: National Stock Exchange, SEBI
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
April 27 -16.77 bln
Week-to-date -31.51 bln
Month-to-date -37.88 bln
Year-to-date 156.11 bln
Source: SEBI (data as of April 30, as submitted by
custodians)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
*Samvardhana Motherson Finance Ltd has placed around 2.2
billion rupees ($42 million) worth of shares with cornerstone
investors, stock exchange data showed, ahead of its initial
share sale of about 16.65 billion rupees that opens on May 2.
*India's UB Holdings is in talks with private
equity funds Blackstone and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts
to sell some of its commercial real estate for
6.5 billion rupees ($123 million), the Times of India newspaper
reported on Tuesday citing unnamed banking sources.
*An arm of Bharat Petroleum Corp is looking to raise $140
mln in ECBs for a refinery project-Economic Times
* Wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy is bidding to
reopen the international high-yield bond market for Indian
issuers after the last two such deals were pulled, IFR reported.
Suzlon is looking to repay convertible bonds due in June and
October this year. But, with those bonds trading well below
their redemption prices, the company will have to overcome
plenty of hurdles before it can issue new debt.
Last week, Suzlon CFO Kirti Vagadia told Reuters his company
was looking to raise US$300m-$500m to repay its convertible
bonds.
* Yes Bank is in talks with banks on a loan to refinance
existing debt, sources said. The size of the loan is yet to be
finalised but may be around US$125m-$150m. The tenor will be one
to two years. The bank sealed a US$75m three-year club loan in
January that paid a margin of 230bp over Libor. (IFR)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
April 30
Foreign Banks -7.36 bln
Public Sector Banks 10.33 bln
Private Sector Banks 495.1 mln
Mutual Funds -2.40 bln
Others 5.40 bln
Primary Dealers -6.45 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
91-Day T-Bills May 2 100 bln
364-Day T-Bills May 2 50 bln
2020, 2024, 2030, May 4 180 bln
2041
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees)
For full table, see
LIQUIDITY, as of April 30
*The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 53
bids for 1.13 trillion rupees ($21.52 billion) at its two-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system. It received a sole bid for 50
million rupees ($0.95 million) at the two-day reverse repo
auction
* India's banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.12 trln
rupees.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 92.91 bln
rupees
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)