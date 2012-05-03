MUMBAI, May 3
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
*USD/INR likely to resume gains as Asian shares falter, with
EUR/USD near a two-week low on concerns about the strength of a
global recovery.
* Asian shares slipped on Thursday and the euro wallowed
near a two-week low after disappointing data from both sides of
the Atlantic rekindled concerns about the strength of the global
economic recovery.
* The euro wallowed near two-week lows against the greenback
on Thursday, having hit the skids overnight on the back of more
depressing economic news out of Europe that put the spotlight on
the central bank's policy meeting.
* Crude oil futures fell on Wednesday, as U.S. crude
inventories soared to their highest level in more than 20 years,
and employment dipped in the United States and Europe, dimming
the outlook for oil demand.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
*India has removed any limit on sugar export volumes for
now, a government source said on Wednesday, adding pressure to
global prices, but the world's second-biggest producer could
reinstate restrictions later if domestic supplies are
threatened.
*Indian banks have to maintain Tier I capital, or core
capital, of at least 7 percent of their risk weighted assets on
an ongoing basis, the Reserve Bank of India said in its final
guidelines on Basel III capital regulations on Wednesday.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Services PMI for April (0500GMT)
* RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao to attend the ADB Governors'
meeting in the Philippines.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
LAST OPEN HIGH LOW VOL
1-month 53.37-40 53.29 53.40 53.33 High
* For up-to-date prices, double click
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
May 2 2.37 bln
Week-to-date 7.17 bln
Month-to-date 2.37 bln
Year-to-date 436.19 bln
* Provisional
Source: National Stock Exchange, SEBI
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
April 30 2.35 bln
Week-to-date 2.35 bln
Month-to-date -35.53 bln
Year-to-date 158.46 bln
Source: SEBI (data as of May 2, as submitted by custodians)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* Car parts maker Samvardhana Motherson Finance closed books
on the anchor portion of its IPO on Tuesday after receiving a
total subscription of Rs22.2bn (US$42.7m).
The anchor tranche accounts for 28% of the stock available
for institutional investors and 13.3% of the total shares
available in the IPO. (IFR)
* State-run Gujarat State Petronet is set to launch a
chunkier around Rs45bn (US$853m) project finance deal to fund
its 1,568km pipeline to be laid between Mallavaram in east cost
of Andhra Pradhes and Bhilwara in Rajasthan in western India.
(IFR)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 2
Foreign Banks -5.12 bln
Public Sector Banks 5.89 bln
Private Sector Banks 8.17 bln
Mutual Funds -0.01 bln
Others -0.01 bln
Primary Dealers -5.60 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
2020, 2024, 2030, May 4 180 bln
2041
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees)
7.56% 2014 Interest May 03 15498.00
7.80% 2020 Interest May 03 23400.00
7.40% 2012 Redemption May 03 342210.00
SDL 07.36%, 2014 Interest May 04 1870.88
(25 States)
91 days T-Bill Redemption May 04 90000.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption May 04 30000.00
SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest May 05 887.50
(WEST BENGAL)
For full table, see
LIQUIDITY, as of May 2
*Indian banks borrowed 350 million rupees ($6.65 million)
from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility on
April 30, the central bank said on Wednesday.
*The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday, it accepted
all 56 bids for 1.23 trillion rupees ($23.25 billion) at its
one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system. It received a sole bid for
100 million rupees ($1.89 million) at its one-day reverse repo
auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 105.53 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.23 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)