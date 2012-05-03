MUMBAI, May 3 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP *USD/INR likely to resume gains as Asian shares falter, with EUR/USD near a two-week low on concerns about the strength of a global recovery. * Asian shares slipped on Thursday and the euro wallowed near a two-week low after disappointing data from both sides of the Atlantic rekindled concerns about the strength of the global economic recovery. * The euro wallowed near two-week lows against the greenback on Thursday, having hit the skids overnight on the back of more depressing economic news out of Europe that put the spotlight on the central bank's policy meeting. * Crude oil futures fell on Wednesday, as U.S. crude inventories soared to their highest level in more than 20 years, and employment dipped in the United States and Europe, dimming the outlook for oil demand. OVERNIGHT NEWS *India has removed any limit on sugar export volumes for now, a government source said on Wednesday, adding pressure to global prices, but the world's second-biggest producer could reinstate restrictions later if domestic supplies are threatened. *Indian banks have to maintain Tier I capital, or core capital, of at least 7 percent of their risk weighted assets on an ongoing basis, the Reserve Bank of India said in its final guidelines on Basel III capital regulations on Wednesday. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Services PMI for April (0500GMT) * RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao to attend the ADB Governors' meeting in the Philippines. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) LAST OPEN HIGH LOW VOL 1-month 53.37-40 53.29 53.40 53.33 High * For up-to-date prices, double click FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) May 2 2.37 bln Week-to-date 7.17 bln Month-to-date 2.37 bln Year-to-date 436.19 bln * Provisional Source: National Stock Exchange, SEBI FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt April 30 2.35 bln Week-to-date 2.35 bln Month-to-date -35.53 bln Year-to-date 158.46 bln Source: SEBI (data as of May 2, as submitted by custodians) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * Car parts maker Samvardhana Motherson Finance closed books on the anchor portion of its IPO on Tuesday after receiving a total subscription of Rs22.2bn (US$42.7m). The anchor tranche accounts for 28% of the stock available for institutional investors and 13.3% of the total shares available in the IPO. (IFR) * State-run Gujarat State Petronet is set to launch a chunkier around Rs45bn (US$853m) project finance deal to fund its 1,568km pipeline to be laid between Mallavaram in east cost of Andhra Pradhes and Bhilwara in Rajasthan in western India. (IFR) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 2 Foreign Banks -5.12 bln Public Sector Banks 5.89 bln Private Sector Banks 8.17 bln Mutual Funds -0.01 bln Others -0.01 bln Primary Dealers -5.60 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 2020, 2024, 2030, May 4 180 bln 2041 BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees) 7.56% 2014 Interest May 03 15498.00 7.80% 2020 Interest May 03 23400.00 7.40% 2012 Redemption May 03 342210.00 SDL 07.36%, 2014 Interest May 04 1870.88 (25 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 04 90000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 04 30000.00 SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest May 05 887.50 (WEST BENGAL) For full table, see LIQUIDITY, as of May 2 *Indian banks borrowed 350 million rupees ($6.65 million) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility on April 30, the central bank said on Wednesday. *The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday, it accepted all 56 bids for 1.23 trillion rupees ($23.25 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received a sole bid for 100 million rupees ($1.89 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 105.53 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.23 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)