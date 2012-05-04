MUMBAI, May 4
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* USD/INR likely to continue rise, though RBI may step in to
temper gains. The pair is likely to take out 53.51 resistance in
early trade and make move towards record high of 54.30 hit in
mid-December, traders said.
* Asian shares fell for a second successive day on Friday
after another batch of lacklustre U.S. data.
* The dollar held steady versus the yen and euro on Friday,
but could face downside risks if U.S. jobs data later on the day
disappoints and stirs renewed speculation about further monetary
easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
* Crude oil futures dropped for a second straight day on
Thursday as more signs of slowing U.S. economic growth and
swelling U.S. inventories sparked a wave of selling that sent
prices crashing through key support levels.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
*India will not retroactively tax portfolio investments and
will shift the burden of proving evasion on tax to authorities,
two government sources said on Thursday, providing a measure of
comfort to foreign investors worried about proposed new rules.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
*RBI to release forex reserves, bank loan data (1230GMT)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
May 3 737.4 mln
Week-to-date 8.59 bln
Month-to-date 3.18 bln
Year-to-date 437.01 bln
* Provisional
Source: National Stock Exchange, SEBI
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
May 2 4.73 bln
Week-to-date 7.09 bln
Month-to-date 4.73 bln
Year-to-date 163.19 bln
Source: SEBI (data as of May 3, as submitted by custodians)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* Morgan Stanley has joined Deutsche Bank, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and UBS as joint bookrunner for the
NYSE IPO of Bollywood film producer Eros International.
The offering was earlier indicated at US$250m in an SEC
filing. The company currently trades on London's AIM market but
is planning to delist after the US IPO. (IFR)
* A US$500m term loan for Monte Cello Corp, a wholly owned
subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is in limited syndication.
Mandated lead arranger and bookrunner ICICI Bank, which
prefunded the loan late last year, is looking at a limited
selldown. (IFR)
* Jaguar Land Rover's new Chinese joint venture is looking
to raise roughly Rmb6bn (US$951m).
Chery Automobile and JLR, a wholly owned subsidiary of
India's Tata Motors, established the Chinese JV on
March 21. The company will manufacture and sell vehicles under
both JLR and the new JV brands. (Basis Point)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 3
Foreign Banks -4.59 bln
Public Sector Banks 9.65 bln
Private Sector Banks -1.29 bln
Mutual Funds -4.48 bln
Others 6.21 bln
Primary Dealers -5.51 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
2020, 2024, 2030, May 4 180 bln
2041
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees)
SDL 07.36%, 2014 Interest May 04 1870.88
(25 States)
91 days T-Bill Redemption May 04 90000.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption May 04 30000.00
SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest May 05 887.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest May 07 860.00
(WEST BENGAL)
7.85% FRB 2016 Interest May 07 2355.00
For full table, see
LIQUIDITY, as of May 3
*The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 47
bids for 1 trillion rupees ($18.8 billion) at its one-day repo
auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It received three bids for 9.10 billion
rupees ($170.4 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 105.53 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.27 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)