MUMBAI, May 8
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* The rupee could extend gains after closing at 52.9050/9150
on Monday, as shares and riskier assets recover, while the
postponement of GAAR and an active central bank may also keep a
lid on pair, traders say.
* Shares and riskier assets recovered on Tuesday from the
previous day's plunge, as sentiment improved on hopes Spain
would use public funds to bolster its struggling banks.
* The euro eased on Tuesday but stayed above the previous
day's three-month low, with market positioning seen offering the
currency some support even as worries over political uncertainty
in Greece clouded its outlook.
* Oil prices inched lower on Monday, but settled well above
lows reached after European election results revived worries
about the euro zone debt crisis.
RECENT NEWS
* A large trade delegation from sanctions-hit Iran traveling
to India largely to buy farm commodities has reached only a few
small deals for animal feed due to problems using a new
mechanism meant to allow payment of suppliers using the rupee.
*U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton leaned on India on
Monday to cut its imports of Iranian oil further, and said
Washington may not make a decision on whether to exempt New
Delhi from financial sanctions for another two months.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets India's
Foreign Minister S.M. Krishna in New Delhi and both will address
a joint news conference after their meeting. (0500GMT)
* RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn to address an event in
Hyderabad (0710GMT)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
53.23-28 53.40 53.35 53.28 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
May 7 -6.31 bln
Week-to-date -6.31 bln
Month-to-date 2.17 bln
Year-to-date 435.99 bln
* Provisional
Source: National Stock Exchange, SEBI
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
May 4 5.67 bln
Week-to-date 13.15 bln
Month-to-date 10.79 bln
Year-to-date 169.25 bln
Source: SEBI (data as of May 7, as submitted by custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 7
Foreign Banks -2.64 bln
Public Sector Banks -740.6 mln
Private Sector Banks -4.90 bln
Mutual Funds 4.86 bln
Others 11.80 bln
Primary Dealers -8 .35 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
State 10-Yr Loans May 8 51.50 bln
91-Day T-Bills May 9 90.00 bln
182-Day T-Bills May 9 50.00 bln
2021, 2018, 2027, May 11 150.00 bln
2036 Bond Auction
2020, 2024, 2030, May 11 120.00 bln
2032 Bonds Via OMO
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees)
8.79% 2021 Interest May 08 30765.00
SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest May 09 458.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest May 09 114.75
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 09 1263.63
(2 States)
SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest May 09 384.10
(3 States)
SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 09 687.97
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest May 10 84.10
(PUDUCHERRY)
SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 10 842.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 10 421.50
(KERALA)
SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest May 10 189.90
(PUNJAB)
8.71% FRB 2012 Interest May 10 2177.50
LIQUIDITY, as of May 5
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
51 bids for 1.12 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auctions,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It received no bids at its one-day
reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 158.58 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.18 trln
rupees.
