MUMBAI, May 11
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* USD/INR likely to open higher as risk-off sentiment
continues with the euro hitting a new 3-1/2 month low because of
the political deadlock in Greece. Pair closed at 53.45 on
Thursday.
* Asian shares retreated on Friday, spooked by JPMorgan's
$2 billion loss from a failed hedging strategy, with
investors warily watching political turmoil in the euro zone as
they await new Chinese data for clues on its growth outlook.
* The euro hit a fresh 3-1/2 month low on Friday as the
common currency smarted from political deadlock in Greece that
has left investors fretting about the risk of the country
exiting the euro zone.
* Oil prices ended mixed in choppy trading on Thursday as
weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data, higher OPEC production
and evidence of a strengthening U.S. jobs market muddied the oil
demand outlook.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The Reserve Bank of India sold $550 million in the spot
market in March, it said in its monthly bulletin on Thursday,
with outstanding net forward sales rising sharply in the same
month.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India's factory production probably grew an annual 1.5
percent, sharply lower than a provisional growth of 4.1 percent
in February. (0530 GMT)
* RBI to release FX reserves, bank loan data. (1130GMT)
* RBI to sell 150 billion rupees in bonds, while also
undertaking 120 billion rupees in bond purchases via open market
operations.
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* SBI Mauritius has joined the $250 million dual-tranche
loan for state-owned Nuclear Power Corp of India. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
53.63-68 53.82 53.88 53.77 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
May 10* 3.17 bln
Month-to-date** 692.0 mln
Year-to-date** 429.11 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 10, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
May 9 -2.30 bln
Month-to-date 11.68 bln
Year-to-date 167.78 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 10, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 10
Foreign Banks -4.47 bln
Public Sector Banks 3.07 bln
Private Sector Banks -1.41 bln
Mutual Funds 4.91 bln
Others 5.25 bln
Primary Dealers -7.35 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
2021, 2018, 2027, May 11 150.00 bln
2036 Bond Auction
2020, 2024, 2030, May 11 120.00 bln
2032 Bonds Via OMO
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees)
SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 11 80.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest May 11 202.75
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest May 11 406.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest May 11 536.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest May 11 539.53
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.34%, 2017 Interest May 11 145.95
(KERALA)
SDL 08.64%, 202 Interest May 11 172.80
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.65%, 2020 Interest May 11 43.25
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest May 11 1124.50
(3 States)
91 days T-Bill Redemption May 11 90000.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption May 11 40000.00
SDL 06.40%, 2013 Interest May 12 2525.71
(27 States)
SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest May 12 197.25
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.91%, 2016 Interest May 12 197.75
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest May 12 518.30
(2 States)
SDL 07.95%, 2016 Interest May 12 350.31
(5 States)
SDL 07.96%, 2016 Interest May 12 51.58
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 07.98%, 2016 Interest May 12 22.60
(MANIPUR)
SDL 08.00%, 2016 Interest May 12 431.42
(2 States)
SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest May 12 60.19
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.05%, 2016 Interest May 12 6.04
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest May 12 40.50
(GOA)
SDL 08.21%, 2018 Interest May 12 82.10
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.23%, 2018 Interest May 12 390.93
(2 States)
SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest May 12 462.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.26%, 2018 Interest May 12 206.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.28%, 2020 Interest May 12 1242.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest May 12 259.38
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 12 210.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 12 42.15
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 08.54%, 2018 Interest May 12 85.40
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
11.83% 2014 Interest May 12 6802.25
SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest May 14 209.75
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 14 378.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest May 14 890.40
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.55%, 2017 Interest May 14 427.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.69%, 2017 Interest May 14 347.60
(KERALA)
8.35% 2022 Interest May 14 18370.00
9.15% 2024 Interest May 14 28822.50
LIQUIDITY, as of May 10
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
52 bids for 1.25 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auctions,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It received a sole bid for 500 million
rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 94.18 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.09 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)