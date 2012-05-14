MUMBAI, May 14 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * USD/INR likely to add to last week's gains as risk-off sentiment continues, but traders will watch out for RBI intervention talk as pair makes move towards 54. * Asian shares eased on Monday as investors saw more reasons to cut risk after talks in Greece to form a new government failed, a German vote pointed to growing opposition to austerity steps and China took further steps to support its fragile growth. * The euro hit its lowest level in nearly four months on Monday after Greek political leaders failed in their latest efforts to form a ruling coalition. * Oil fell on Friday and posted a second straight weekly loss as pressure from weak industrial growth in China countered news that U.S. consumer confidence hit a four-year high. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India's inflation rate seen easing to 6.70 percent in April versus a year ago, lower than the average rate of 6.91 percent over the past three months, and well below the 9.52 percent average through 2010 and 2011. (0630GMT) *Prime Minister's Economic Adviser C. Rangarajan, a former governor of the Reserve Bank of India, will be speaking at a conference on "Global Challenges: Implications for India" in New Delhi (0500 GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * India's Power Finance Corp asked banks to indicate fees in dollar terms, not in basis points, on its latest RFP - ignoring the cost differences between a large and a small deal. PFC went further, too, suggesting the minimum bid should be $1. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 53.90-93 53.90 53.97 53.80 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) May 11* 1.59 bln Month-to-date** 4.12 bln Year-to-date** 432.53 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 11, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt May 10 -2.19 bln Month-to-date 9.48 bln Year-to-date 165.59 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 11, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 11 Foreign Banks 4.62 bln Public Sector Banks -8.57 bln Private Sector Banks -8.75 bln Mutual Funds 11.07 bln Others 2.77 bln Primary Dealers -1.13 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-Day T-bills May 16 100 bln 364-Day T-bills May 16 50 bln BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest May 14 209.75 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 14 378.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest May 14 890.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.55%, 2017 Interest May 14 427.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2017 Interest May 14 347.60 (KERALA) 8.35% 2022 Interest May 14 18370.00 9.15% 2024 Interest May 14 28822.50 6.07% 2014 Interest May 15 12140.00 SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest May 17 845.22 (6 States) SDL 07.80%, 2016 Interest May 17 35.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.82%, 2016 Interest May 17 61.08 For full table, see LIQUIDITY, as of May 11 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 51 bids for 1.19 trillion rupees at its three-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received a sole bid for 50 million rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 94.23 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.08 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)