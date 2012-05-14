MUMBAI, May 14
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* USD/INR likely to add to last week's gains as
risk-off sentiment continues, but traders will watch out for RBI
intervention talk as pair makes move towards 54.
* Asian shares eased on Monday as investors saw more reasons
to cut risk after talks in Greece to form a new government
failed, a German vote pointed to growing opposition to austerity
steps and China took further steps to support its fragile
growth.
* The euro hit its lowest level in nearly four months on
Monday after Greek political leaders failed in their latest
efforts to form a ruling coalition.
* Oil fell on Friday and posted a second straight weekly
loss as pressure from weak industrial growth in China countered
news that U.S. consumer confidence hit a four-year high.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India's inflation rate seen easing to 6.70 percent in
April versus a year ago, lower than the average rate of 6.91
percent over the past three months, and well below the 9.52
percent average through 2010 and 2011. (0630GMT)
*Prime Minister's Economic Adviser C. Rangarajan, a former
governor of the Reserve Bank of India, will be speaking at a
conference on "Global Challenges: Implications for India" in New
Delhi (0500 GMT)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* India's Power Finance Corp asked banks to
indicate fees in dollar terms, not in basis points, on its
latest RFP - ignoring the cost differences between a large and a
small deal. PFC went further, too, suggesting the minimum bid
should be $1. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
53.90-93 53.90 53.97 53.80 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
May 11* 1.59 bln
Month-to-date** 4.12 bln
Year-to-date** 432.53 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 11, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
May 10 -2.19 bln
Month-to-date 9.48 bln
Year-to-date 165.59 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 11, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 11
Foreign Banks 4.62 bln
Public Sector Banks -8.57 bln
Private Sector Banks -8.75 bln
Mutual Funds 11.07 bln
Others 2.77 bln
Primary Dealers -1.13 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
91-Day T-bills May 16 100 bln
364-Day T-bills May 16 50 bln
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees)
SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest May 14 209.75
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 14 378.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest May 14 890.40
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.55%, 2017 Interest May 14 427.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.69%, 2017 Interest May 14 347.60
(KERALA)
8.35% 2022 Interest May 14 18370.00
9.15% 2024 Interest May 14 28822.50
6.07% 2014 Interest May 15 12140.00
SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest May 17 845.22
(6 States)
SDL 07.80%, 2016 Interest May 17 35.48
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 07.82%, 2016 Interest May 17 61.08
LIQUIDITY, as of May 11
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
51 bids for 1.19 trillion rupees at its three-day repo auctions,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It received a sole bid for 50 million
rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 94.23 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.08 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)