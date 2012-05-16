MUMBAI, May 16
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* USD/INR likely to open higher and move towards
record high of 54.30 in session, dealers said after closing at
53.79 on Tuesday. However, markets will be on high alert for
possible central bank intervention.
* Asian shares fell on Wednesday after Greece failed to form
a government, setting the stage for a June election that could
raise the risk of Athens abandoning the euro and deepening the
euro zone's debt crisis.
* The euro held at four-month lows against the dollar on
Wednesday and may extend losses sustained so far this month
after Greece said it will hold new elections.
* Brent oil edged higher on Tuesday, snapping three days of
declines and lifting its premium to slumping U.S. crude back
above $18 a barrel, as supportive German economic growth helped
counter political turmoil in Greece.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's 2012 monsoon rains are likely to hit the southern
coast on time on June 1, the weather department said on Tuesday,
brightening farm output prospects.
* India pledged to continue cutting oil imports from Iran
over time but gave no specific target or time-frame for such
reductions in talks with U.S. special envoy Carlos Pascual on
Tuesday, a source familiar with the discussions said.
* The Indian rupee will hover near record lows against the
dollar for the next month or so, but a further significant fall
is unlikely following a near 10 percent slide in the currency
since February, a Reuters poll shows.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* RBI to release money supply data (1030GMT)
*RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn to speak at event
organised by Dun & Bradstreet (1510GMT)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* Reliance Industries is in talks with its relationship
banks for a $1bn five-year term loan to fund its capital
expenditure needs. (IFR)
* Gujarat NRE Coke has obtained its board's approval to
issue 50 million warrants to promoters on a preferential basis.
The company also plans to raise up to $150 million by issuing
securities. The fundraising would be done in one or more
tranches. (IFR)
* Bhushan Steel has also received the green light from its
board to raise funds of up to $1 billion. The company already
has a $250 million multi-tranche loan in syndication in the
market. (IFR)
* Essar Energy has agreed a three-year, $300 million secured
loan, which together with $150 million of internal cash
resources, refinances an existing $450 million bridge loan that
was due to mature in December 2012.
Separately, Essar Energy signed a 3.5-year subordinated
unsecured loan with Essar Global, which will be used for general
corporate purposes. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
54.44-49 54.13 54.46 54.13 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
May 15* -1.84 bln
Month-to-date** 9.92 bln
Year-to-date** 438.33 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 15, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
May 14 8.03 bln
Month-to-date 13.23 bln
Year-to-date 169.33 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 15, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 15
Foreign Banks 4.51 bln
Public Sector Banks -4.80 bln
Private Sector Banks 1.35 bln
Mutual Funds -3.27 bln
Others 2.73 bln
Primary Dealers -505.5 mln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
91-Day T-bills May 16 100 bln
364-Day T-bills May 16 50 bln
2020, 2024, 2030, May 18 150 bln
2041 Bonds
OMO Bonds May 18 120 bln
2018, 2021, 2022, 2027
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees)
SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest May 17 845.22
(6 States)
SDL 07.80%, 2016 Interest May 17 35.48
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 07.82%, 2016 Interest May 17 61.08
SDL 07.34%, 2015 Interest May 18 137.63
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 18 588.00
(2 States)
91 days T-Bill Redemption May 18 90000.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption May 18 30000.00
10.79% 2015 Interest May 19 1447.72
LIQUIDITY, as of May 15
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
38 bids for 844.6 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It received no bid at its one-day reverse
repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 84.83 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.21 trln
rupees.
