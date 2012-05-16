MUMBAI, May 16 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * USD/INR likely to open higher and move towards record high of 54.30 in session, dealers said after closing at 53.79 on Tuesday. However, markets will be on high alert for possible central bank intervention. * Asian shares fell on Wednesday after Greece failed to form a government, setting the stage for a June election that could raise the risk of Athens abandoning the euro and deepening the euro zone's debt crisis. * The euro held at four-month lows against the dollar on Wednesday and may extend losses sustained so far this month after Greece said it will hold new elections. * Brent oil edged higher on Tuesday, snapping three days of declines and lifting its premium to slumping U.S. crude back above $18 a barrel, as supportive German economic growth helped counter political turmoil in Greece. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's 2012 monsoon rains are likely to hit the southern coast on time on June 1, the weather department said on Tuesday, brightening farm output prospects. * India pledged to continue cutting oil imports from Iran over time but gave no specific target or time-frame for such reductions in talks with U.S. special envoy Carlos Pascual on Tuesday, a source familiar with the discussions said. * The Indian rupee will hover near record lows against the dollar for the next month or so, but a further significant fall is unlikely following a near 10 percent slide in the currency since February, a Reuters poll shows. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * RBI to release money supply data (1030GMT) *RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn to speak at event organised by Dun & Bradstreet (1510GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * Reliance Industries is in talks with its relationship banks for a $1bn five-year term loan to fund its capital expenditure needs. (IFR) * Gujarat NRE Coke has obtained its board's approval to issue 50 million warrants to promoters on a preferential basis. The company also plans to raise up to $150 million by issuing securities. The fundraising would be done in one or more tranches. (IFR) * Bhushan Steel has also received the green light from its board to raise funds of up to $1 billion. The company already has a $250 million multi-tranche loan in syndication in the market. (IFR) * Essar Energy has agreed a three-year, $300 million secured loan, which together with $150 million of internal cash resources, refinances an existing $450 million bridge loan that was due to mature in December 2012. Separately, Essar Energy signed a 3.5-year subordinated unsecured loan with Essar Global, which will be used for general corporate purposes. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.44-49 54.13 54.46 54.13 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) May 15* -1.84 bln Month-to-date** 9.92 bln Year-to-date** 438.33 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 15, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt May 14 8.03 bln Month-to-date 13.23 bln Year-to-date 169.33 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 15, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 15 Foreign Banks 4.51 bln Public Sector Banks -4.80 bln Private Sector Banks 1.35 bln Mutual Funds -3.27 bln Others 2.73 bln Primary Dealers -505.5 mln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-Day T-bills May 16 100 bln 364-Day T-bills May 16 50 bln 2020, 2024, 2030, May 18 150 bln 2041 Bonds OMO Bonds May 18 120 bln 2018, 2021, 2022, 2027 BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees) SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest May 17 845.22 (6 States) SDL 07.80%, 2016 Interest May 17 35.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.82%, 2016 Interest May 17 61.08 SDL 07.34%, 2015 Interest May 18 137.63 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 18 588.00 (2 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 18 90000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 18 30000.00 10.79% 2015 Interest May 19 1447.72 For full table, see LIQUIDITY, as of May 15 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 38 bids for 844.6 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received no bid at its one-day reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 84.83 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.21 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)