MUMBAI, May 17
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* USD/INR may open flat to marginally lower as regional
stocks recovered from steep falls in the previous session. The
pair closed at 54.51, just off a new record low of 54.52
hit on Wednesday. Traders are still on guard of RBI
intervention.
* Asian shares steadied on Thursday from the previous day's
sell-off, but investors found no reason to bet on risk amid
deepening turmoil in Greece and fears of contagion to other
stressed euro zone economies.
* The euro wallowed near a four-month trough versus the
dollar on Thursday after some banks in Athens faced emergency
funding needs.
*Crude oil futures tumbled on Wednesday, pressured along
with U.S. equities as banking troubles in Greece sparked risk
aversion across markets.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday the conversion
of exchange earner's foreign currency (EEFC) account balances
into rupees will be applicable to available balances after
netting off amounts on account of outstanding forward or option
contracts booked before May 10.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
*RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao in Nepal for SAARC, ACU
meetings.
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* Indian drugmaker Piramal Healthcare is buying a
U.S.-based healthcare data provider for $635 million to boost
research and development, in the biggest outbound acquisition by
an Indian company in over six months.
* Bharti Airtel, India's biggest mobile phone
carrier, is in advanced talks to buy out the Indian partners of
Qualcomm Inc in a fourth-generation (4G) broadband
venture in the country, two sources with direct knowledge of the
talks said on Wednesday.
* Tour operator Cox & Kings plans to raise up to $140
million from an institutional investor for its UK subsidiary.
The company will issue shares to the investor for a minority
stake in Prometheon Holdings (UK). (IFR)
* Speciality Restaurants sold shares worth 264 million
rupees ($5 million) to five cornerstone investors ahead of its
$34 million IPO.
* Renew Wind Energy (Rajkot has signed a 950 million rupees
14-year loan. Proceeds will be used for setting up a 25MW wind
farm project in Rajkot in Gujarat. SBI Capital Markets arranged
the loan which was provided by PTC India Financial Services.
(IFR)
* Madhucon Projects will be in the bank market soon to
finance the 300MW coal-fired power plant to be set up in south
Sumatra in Indonesia. The power plant is estimated at a cost of
$410 million and the financial closure is expected to be done
within 12 months. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
54.89-94 54.75 54.97 54.75 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
May 16* -5.47 bln
Month-to-date** 8.56 bln
Year-to-date** 436.98 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 16, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
May 15 904.0 mln
Month-to-date 14.13 bln
Year-to-date 170.23 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 16, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 16
Foreign Banks -2.12 bln
Public Sector Banks -3.47 bln
Private Sector Banks 5.32 bln
Mutual Funds -2.96 bln
Others 4.87 bln
Primary Dealers 1.65 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
2020, 2024, 2030, May 18 150 bln
2041 Bonds
OMO Bonds May 18 120 bln
2018, 2021, 2022, 2027
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees)
SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest May 17 845.22
(6 States)
SDL 07.80%, 2016 Interest May 17 35.48
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 07.82%, 2016 Interest May 17 61.08
SDL 07.34%, 2015 Interest May 18 137.63
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 18 588.00
(2 States)
91 days T-Bill Redemption May 18 90000.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption May 18 30000.00
10.79% 2015 Interest May 19 1447.72
For full table, see
LIQUIDITY, as of May 16
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 42 bids for 914 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It received a sole bid for 100 million
rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 86.78 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.196 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)