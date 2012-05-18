MUMBAI, May 18
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* USD/INR is seen likely to make new highs after steep falls
in Asian stocks, while the euro hit a four-month low.
The pair last closed at 54.49/50 after hitting 54.60 in the
session, to mark a new record high. Traders expect RBI to
intervene to slow the pace of rupee's fall.
* Asian shares fell steeply on Friday after more signs
emerged of growing instability among Spanish banks and political
turmoil in Greece, with the latest sluggish economic data from
the United States adding to the list of risks for investors.
* The euro hit a four-month low in Asia on Friday, prompted
by fears Greece may leave the euro zone and contagion jitters
after Moody's downgraded 16 Spanish banks.
* Brent crude oil slumped more than 2 percent on Thursday to
end at the lowest level since December, as investors avoided
risky assets.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) central board is
expected to discuss next week the elevated levels of unhedged
foreign currency exposure at private and state-owned companies,
which has made them increasingly vulnerable to the sharp
depreciation of the rupee.
According to data submitted by the Reserve Bank of India
(RBI) to the finance ministry, approximately 60 percent of
companies' non-trade related exposure is unhedged, while the
proportion of uncovered exposure for trade loans is lower at 40
percent, as of end of March. (Financial Express)
* India's oil ministry has sought cash compensation of 490
billion rupees from the finance ministry to compensate state
fuel retailers for selling fuels at government-set cheaper rates
in the Jan-March quarter, an oil ministry source said on
Thursday.
* India's economic growth story is intact and the current
account deficit under control, senior Finance Ministry officials
told a team from global ratings agency Fitch on Thursday, weeks
after S&P cut its outlook for Asia's third largest economy.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
*RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn, who heads the monetary
policy department, will speak on sustaining growth in a dynamic
global financial climate at an event organised by Indian Chamber
of Commerce in the eastern city of Kolkata.
*RBI to release bank loans, forex data.
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* Power Finance Corp is toeing a different line from its
peers by firming up an unusual three-year $50m-$250m loan. The
tenor is highly odd for the borrower as it on-lends in the
long-term segment. (IFR)
* Videocon Industries surprised the market earlier this week
when it stated that it would issue 15.75 million global
depository receipts amounting to $51.02 million at a price of
$3.2395 per GDR (equivalent to 174 rupees/per equity share) to
LLIC Sarl. (IFR)
* Vidarbha Industries Power, a subsidiary of Reliance Power,
has signed a dual tranche loan to fund its 600MW coal-based
thermal power project near Nagpur in India. The loan is split
into a 20.479 billion rupees loan and a $150 million external
commercial borrowing.
* India's Lodha Group is in advanced talks to buy a plot of
land in Mumbai from DLF, the country's largest listed
real estate developer, for about $500 million, two sources with
direct knowledge of the situation said. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
54.92-97 54.85 55.00 54.76 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
May 17* -96.7 mln
Month-to-date** 3.74 bln
Year-to-date** 432.16 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 17, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
May 16 2.19 bln
Month-to-date 16.32 bln
Year-to-date 172.42 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 17, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 17
Foreign Banks -3.37 bln
Public Sector Banks -4.05 bln
Private Sector Banks 408.4 mln
Mutual Funds 104.7 mln
Others 4.87 bln
Primary Dealers 6.33 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
2020, 2024, 2030, May 18 150 bln
2041 Bonds
OMO Bonds May 18 120 bln
2018, 2021, 2022, 2027
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees)
SDL 07.34%, 2015 Interest May 18 137.63
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 18 588.00
(2 States)
91 days T-Bill Redemption May 18 90000.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption May 18 30000.00
10.79% 2015 Interest May 19 1447.72
For full table, see
LIQUIDITY, as of May 17
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
41 bids for 900.10 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It received a sole bid for 4 billion
rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 84.05 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.09 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)