MUMBAI, May 21 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * USD/INR likely to open lower as risk assets recover some ground after the G8 meeting over the weekend. The pair last closed at 54.42/44 after hitting new record high of 54.91 on Friday's session. Traders will again closely watch out for RBI intervention if the pair makes move towards 55. * Markets recovered some ground on Monday after heavy losses last week, but investors remained wary about the euro zone despite G8 world leaders calling for Greece to stay in the monetary union and for Europe to balance austerity with growth. * The euro started the week on a subdued note and commodity currencies remained mired at multi-month lows as investors found little comfort in a pledge by world leaders to take all steps necessary to combat financial turmoil. * Oil prices fell on Friday in tug-of-war trading, posting a 2012 low and a third straight weekly loss as debt problems in Greece and Spain kept concerns about the euro zone economy in focus. OVERNIGHT NEWS *World leaders backed keeping Greece in the euro zone on Saturday and vowed to take all steps necessary to combat financial turmoil while revitalizing a global economy increasingly threatened by Europe's debt crisis. *Dear God," wrote economist Rajeev Malik as he called on the Almighty to help India's "rudderless" government in a biting critique that underscored a growing frustration at home and abroad with the stewardship of Asia's third-largest economy. See Analysis. [ID: nL1E8GH0K3] KEY EVENTS TO WATCH *RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn at an industry body meeting in Mumbai. (1250GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * Indian wind turbine maker, Suzlon Energy is seeking up to 45 days more for repayment of its foreign currency convertible bonds due in June. The company is in advance talks with lenders to tie up $300 million of funds to pay back its bond holders. * Four banks have committed a combined $125 million to the $140 million eight-year loan for Bharat Oman Refineries. State-run Bharat Petroleum Corp and Oman Oil are promoters of the borrower. (IFR) * PT Gupta Coal International has taken a $18 million eight-year facility with Exim Bank's London branch. The loan pays 525bp over Libor. Exim Bank of Singapore was the facility agent for the deal which is arranged by SBI Caps. (IFR) * Indian energy conglomerate Reliance Industries is seeking a $1 billion five-year loan for capital expenditure, Thomson Reuters publication Basis Point reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the situation. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.13-17 55.13 55.18 54.83 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) May 18* -2.49 bln Month-to-date** 4.16 bln Year-to-date** 432.57 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 18, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt May 17 -1.52 bln Month-to-date 14.80 bln Year-to-date 170.91 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 18, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 18 Foreign Banks -13.80 bln Public Sector Banks -2.47 bln Private Sector Banks 17.67 bln Mutual Funds 2.86 bln Others 5.75 bln Primary Dealers -10.02 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 10-Year State Loans May 22 73.00 bln 91-Day T-Bills May 23 90.00 bln 182-Day T-Bills May 23 50.00 bln BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 23 32.17 (GOA) SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest May 23 115.13 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest May 23 479.44 (3 States) SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest May 23 638.25 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 23 693.75 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2021 Interest May 23 464.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest May 23 81.64 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 12.60% 2018 Interest May 23 7958.08 SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest May 24 891.44 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest May 24 420.00 (GUJARAT) 9.00% 2013 Interest May 24 788.10 7.94% 2021 Interest May 24 19453.00 SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest May 25 128.48 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 25 1479.59 (3 States) SDL 08.05%, 2020 Interest May 25 201.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.06%, 2019 Interest May 25 201.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2020 Interest May 25 766.65 (3 States) SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest May 25 488.43 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest May 25 980.06 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest May 25 405.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 25 90000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption May 25 40000.00 For full table, see LIQUIDITY, as of May 18 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 77 bids for 959.45 billion rupees at its three-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. The RBI conducts two such auctions on reporting Fridays. It received a sole bid for 150 million rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 82.33 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.89 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)