MUMBAI, May 21
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* USD/INR likely to open lower as risk assets
recover some ground after the G8 meeting over the weekend. The
pair last closed at 54.42/44 after hitting new record high of
54.91 on Friday's session.
Traders will again closely watch out for RBI intervention if
the pair makes move towards 55.
* Markets recovered some ground on Monday after heavy losses
last week, but investors remained wary about the euro zone
despite G8 world leaders calling for Greece to stay in the
monetary union and for Europe to balance austerity with growth.
* The euro started the week on a subdued note and commodity
currencies remained mired at multi-month lows as investors found
little comfort in a pledge by world leaders to take all steps
necessary to combat financial turmoil.
* Oil prices fell on Friday in tug-of-war trading, posting a
2012 low and a third straight weekly loss as debt problems in
Greece and Spain kept concerns about the euro zone economy in
focus.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
*World leaders backed keeping Greece in the euro zone on
Saturday and vowed to take all steps necessary to combat
financial turmoil while revitalizing a global economy
increasingly threatened by Europe's debt crisis.
*Dear God," wrote economist Rajeev Malik as he called on
the Almighty to help India's "rudderless" government in a biting
critique that underscored a growing frustration at home and
abroad with the stewardship of Asia's third-largest economy. See
Analysis. [ID: nL1E8GH0K3]
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
*RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn at an industry body
meeting in Mumbai. (1250GMT)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* Indian wind turbine maker, Suzlon Energy is
seeking up to 45 days more for repayment of its foreign currency
convertible bonds due in June. The company is in advance talks
with lenders to tie up $300 million of funds to pay back its
bond holders.
* Four banks have committed a combined $125 million to the
$140 million eight-year loan for Bharat Oman Refineries.
State-run Bharat Petroleum Corp and Oman Oil are
promoters of the borrower. (IFR)
* PT Gupta Coal International has taken a $18 million
eight-year facility with Exim Bank's London branch. The loan
pays 525bp over Libor. Exim Bank of Singapore was the facility
agent for the deal which is arranged by SBI Caps. (IFR)
* Indian energy conglomerate Reliance Industries
is seeking a $1 billion five-year loan for capital expenditure,
Thomson Reuters publication Basis Point reported on Friday,
citing sources with knowledge of the situation.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
55.13-17 55.13 55.18 54.83 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
May 18* -2.49 bln
Month-to-date** 4.16 bln
Year-to-date** 432.57 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 18, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
May 17 -1.52 bln
Month-to-date 14.80 bln
Year-to-date 170.91 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 18, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 18
Foreign Banks -13.80 bln
Public Sector Banks -2.47 bln
Private Sector Banks 17.67 bln
Mutual Funds 2.86 bln
Others 5.75 bln
Primary Dealers -10.02 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
10-Year State Loans May 22 73.00 bln
91-Day T-Bills May 23 90.00 bln
182-Day T-Bills May 23 50.00 bln
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees)
SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 23 32.17
(GOA)
SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest May 23 115.13
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest May 23 479.44
(3 States)
SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest May 23 638.25
(2 States)
SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 23 693.75
(2 States)
SDL 09.28%, 2021 Interest May 23 464.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest May 23 81.64
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
12.60% 2018 Interest May 23 7958.08
SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest May 24 891.44
(3 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest May 24 420.00
(GUJARAT)
9.00% 2013 Interest May 24 788.10
7.94% 2021 Interest May 24 19453.00
SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest May 25 128.48
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 25 1479.59
(3 States)
SDL 08.05%, 2020 Interest May 25 201.25
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.06%, 2019 Interest May 25 201.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.07%, 2020 Interest May 25 766.65
(3 States)
SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest May 25 488.43
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest May 25 980.06
(2 States)
SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest May 25 405.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
91 days T-Bill Redemption May 25 90000.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption May 25 40000.00
For full table, see
LIQUIDITY, as of May 18
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
77 bids for 959.45 billion rupees at its three-day repo
auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. The RBI conducts two such auctions on reporting Fridays.
It received a sole bid for 150 million rupees at its three-day
reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 82.33 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.89 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)