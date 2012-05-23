MUMBAI, May 23 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * USD/INR likely to set new record highs on continued risk-off sentiment. The pair last closed at 55.39/40 after hitting record high of 55.47 on Tuesday. USD/INR 1-month NDF trading at 55.81/91, after closing at 56.10-15 in New York. * Asian shares retreated on Wednesday as hopes for fresh measures to tackle euro zone debt faded and caution set in ahead of a meeting of European leaders, with renewed fears Greece would leave the euro bloc dampening appetite for riskier assets. * The euro and commodity currencies nursed heavy losses in Asia on Wednesday, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar held close to a four-month peak against a basket of major currencies. * Oil prices fell on Tuesday as signs of a deal between the U.N. nuclear watchdog and Iran on Tehran's nuclear program eased fears of oil supply disruptions, while the euro zone debt crisis continued to threaten economic growth. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank will buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.17 billion) of government bonds on Friday through an open market operation (OMO). * Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao ramped up the rhetoric in his fight with the Indian government on Tuesday, accusing the country of deterring foreign investment but saying that he would not walk away. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH *India central bank board will be in the northern city of Mussorie. The Governor will meet the state's Chief Minister, industrialists, bankers ahead of its board meeting on Thursday. (0230GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * Wind turbine maker, Suzlon is close to wrapping up a foreign currency loan of about $300 million to repay its foreign currency convertible bond holders. (IFR) *Power Finance Corp is due to begin its roadshows next month to raise $250 million from three-year bonds. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 56.10-15 55.45 56.17 55.70 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) May 22* -2.83 bln Month-to-date** 1.52 bln Year-to-date** 429.93 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 22, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt May 21 -3.83 bln Month-to-date 7.10 bln Year-to-date 163.21 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 22, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 22 Foreign Banks 1.33 bln Public Sector Banks -1.49 bln Private Sector Banks -368.9 mln Mutual Funds 2.26 bln Others 2.94 bln Primary Dealers -4.68 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-Day T-Bills May 23 90.00 bln 182-Day T-Bills May 23 50.00 bln 2018,2021, 2027, May 25 150.00 bln 2036 Bonds OMO Bonds 2024, 2020, 2027, May 25 120.00 bln 2030 Bonds BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 23 32.17 (GOA) SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest May 23 115.13 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest May 23 479.44 (3 States) SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest May 23 638.25 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 23 693.75 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2021 Interest May 23 464.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest May 23 81.64 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 12.60% 2018 Interest May 23 7958.08 SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest May 24 891.44 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest May 24 420.00 (GUJARAT) 9.00% 2013 Interest May 24 788.10 7.94% 2021 Interest May 24 19453.00 SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest May 25 128.48 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 25 1479.59 (3 States) SDL 08.05%, 2020 Interest May 25 201.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.06%, 2019 Interest May 25 201.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2020 Interest May 25 766.65 (3 States) SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest May 25 488.43 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest May 25 980.06 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest May 25 405.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 25 90000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption May 25 40000.00 For full table, see LIQUIDITY, as of May 22 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 47 bids for 952.90 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received no bids at its reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 86.47 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.07 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)