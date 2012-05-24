MUMBAI, May 24
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* USD/INR likely to remain well bid as global
sentiment continues to be cautious; pair last closed at
55.9950/56.0050 after hitting record high of 56.225.
Although dealers see no direct impact on USD/INR from the
hike in petrol prices, the pair may fall if stock market reacts
* Asian shares were steady but remained vulnerable on
Thursday amid signs European leaders were unable to deliver
meaningful measures to resolve the region's deepening debt
crisis.
* The embattled euro hovered just above a near two-year low
against the dollar on Thursday and remained vulnerable to
further declines as the prospect of a Greek exit from the euro
zone kept investors on tenterhooks.
* Brent crude oil gained more than $1 per barrel on
Thursday, as traders covered short positions after recent falls.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Indian state oil companies will raise the price of petrol
on Thursday for the first time in more than six months in a
gesture of fiscal discipline that economists said is unlikely to
give a significant lift to the embattled rupee.
* India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
confirmed it will cut crude imports from Iran this
fiscal year to 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), as Asian buyers
hope for a waiver from tighter looming Western sanctions on
Tehran.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* RBI board meets in the north Indian city of Mussoorie.
* India's Telecom Commission, a government panel, starts
meeting at 0800 GMT to discuss the sector regulator's proposals
to raise prices in an upcoming airwaves auction.
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* Amid a wave of Indian issuers struggling to refinance
busted CBs, Man Industries has repaid its $64.35 million of zero
coupon convertible bonds due May 23. The company, which
manufactures pipes, now has no further CBs outstanding. (IFR)
* The $280 million seven-year loan for Forbes Bumi Armada
Offshore has received a few in-principle approvals. The loan is
the take-out of a $100 million nine-month bridge sealed by the
company in March. (IFR)
*Six to seven banks are in talks with Yes Bank for
a one-year term loan. The size of the facility could be around
$180 million-$200 million given lending appetite. Previously,
the loan size envisaged was at about $ 125 million-$150 million.
(IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
56.68-73 56.54 56.96 56.49 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
May 23* -3.61 bln
Month-to-date** 1.52 bln
Year-to-date** 429.93 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 22, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
May 21 -3.83 bln
Month-to-date 7.10 bln
Year-to-date 163.21 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 22, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 23
Foreign Banks 5.52 bln
Public Sector Banks -5.27 bln
Private Sector Banks -3.47 bln
Mutual Funds -610.8 mln
Others 7.09 bln
Primary Dealers -3.28 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
2018,2021, 2027, May 25 150.00 bln
2036 Bonds
OMO Bonds
2024, 2020, 2027, May 25 120.00 bln
2030 Bonds
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees)
SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest May 24 891.44
(3 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest May 24 420.00
(GUJARAT)
9.00% 2013 Interest May 24 788.10
7.94% 2021 Interest May 24 19453.00
SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest May 25 128.48
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 25 1479.59
(3 States)
SDL 08.05%, 2020 Interest May 25 201.25
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.06%, 2019 Interest May 25 201.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.07%, 2020 Interest May 25 766.65
(3 States)
SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest May 25 488.43
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest May 25 980.06
(2 States)
SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest May 25 405.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
91 days T-Bill Redemption May 25 90000.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption May 25 40000.00
SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest May 26 433.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.67%, 2021 Interest May 26 433.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.68%, 2021 Interest May 26 868.00
LIQUIDITY, as of May 23
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 48 bids for 1.05 trillion rupees at its one-day repo
auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It received a sole bid for 100 million rupees at its
reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 85.77 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.13 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)