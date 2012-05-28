MUMBAI, May 28
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* USD/INR will likely open lower, after falling in
each of the previous two sessions, as risk aversion wanes for
Asian currencies, stocks; pair last closed at 55.37/38. Traders
will be on alert for any possible RBI intervention.
* Asian shares and the euro edged up from lows on Monday as
surveys showing a lead in opinion polls for Greece's pro-bailout
camps helped calmed fears of a disorderly exit from the euro
bloc.
* The euro bounced off two year lows in early Asia trade on
Monday on the back of shortcovering short-covering sparked by
hopes that Athens may agree to austerity steps and avoid a euro
zone exit.
* Brent oil edged above $107 per barrel on Monday as polls
showing support for a pro-bailout government in Greece hit
demand, while the lack of progress in talks over Iran's nuclear
programme spurred supply worries.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Foreign direct investment, the sort of sticky long-term
money India craves to fund its current account deficit and build
up its infrastructure, may not be so stable after all.
* India's government will wait a few days before reviewing a
steep petrol price hike, Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said on
Friday, despite widespread street protests and intense pressure
from coalition allies.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee speaks at a Bank of
India event. (1230GMT)
* RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn to chair a session by
Asia Society. (1430GMT)
* SK Goel, who heads Central Board of Excise and Customs,
will be speaking at an event. (0530GMT)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* India's Jindal Steel & Power has agreed to buy a
9 percent stake in Gujarat NRE Coking Coal for A$25
million ($24 million) and agreed to buy 5 million tonnes of coal
over 10 years from the company's Australian mines.
* India's Suzlon Energy plans to raise $100
million to $200 million by selling some "non-critical" assets
this fiscal year to pare its $2 billion debt, a senior official
said, after the wind turbine maker posted a loss for the third
year in a row.
* Subex said it was in discussions with holders of
its outstanding $39 million 2 pct CBs and $54.8 million 5 pct
CBs, both of which were originally due on March 9 but were
extended to July 9. (IFR)
* Sole bookrunner Axis Bank yesterday launched
into general syndication a $115 million deal for Sembmarine
Kakinada. The fully underwritten deal has a door-to-door life of
8.5 years and average life of 5.3 years. Axis plans to take $50
million on the facility and leave $65 million to be sold down.
(IFR)
* Bangalore Elevated Tollway, promoted by Nagarjuna
Constructions, has raised a 5.7 billion rupees ($102 million)
loan to fund a four-lane road project in Karnataka, given to the
company on a 20-year concession period. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
55.87-91 56.15 56.10 55.80 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
May 25* -6.24 bln
Month-to-date** -4.35 bln
Year-to-date** 424.07 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 25, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
May 24 -6.50 bln
Month-to-date 16.60 bln
Year-to-date 172.70 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 25, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 25
Foreign Banks 4.16 bln
Public Sector Banks 311.4 mln
Private Sector Banks -4.45 bln
Mutual Funds -822.9 mln
Others 4.48 bln
Primary Dealers -3.66 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
91-Day T-Bills May 30 100 bln
364-Day T-Bills May 30 50 bln
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees)
SDL 05.70%, 2014 Interest May 28 2414.13
(19 States)
SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest May 28 186.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest May 28 372.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest May 28 562.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 07.53%, 2019 Interest May 28 564.75
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest May 28 83.90
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest May 28 212.50
(KERALA)
SDL 08.51%, 2018 Interest May 28 425.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.52%, 2018 Interest May 28 426.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest May 28 244.82
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
9.81% 2013 Interest May 30 5395.50
10.00% 2014 Interest May 30 1166.63
10.25% 2021 Interest May 30 13434.33
LIQUIDITY, as of May 25
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
42 bids for 1.04 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
received 2 bids for 10.05 billion rupees at its reverse repo
auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 82.16 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.02 trln
rupees.
