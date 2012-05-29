MUMBAI, May 29 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares and the euro eased on Tuesday, with a relief rally from last week's heavy selling faltering as a surge in Spanish borrowing costs added to simmering worries about Europe's debt restructuring challenges. * The euro wobbled near a two-year low against the dollar on Tuesday as concerns about the cost of shoring up the Spanish banking system pushed up Spanish debt yields, offsetting a slight easing in worries about Greece. * Oil rose above $107 per barrel on Monday as fears of a euro zone break-up receded, but Middle East oil supply worries resurfaced after minimal progress in talks over Iran's nuclear programme. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India has removed restrictions imposed on banks which earlier prevented lenders from levying penalty on customers for foreclosure of some term deposits. * U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC and India's ICICI Venture, the private equity arm of No.2 Indian lender ICICI Bank, are close to raising $350 million to invest in distressed assets in India, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * RBI-finance ministry meeting. (0500 GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * Rural Electrification Corp has sought regulatory approval to raise up to $500m through five-year bonds, HD Khunteta, the company's director of finance said. * Singapore-headquartered TRF Holdings has raised $22m dual-tranche loan via IndusInd Bank as the bookrunner. * IL&FS Financial Services has also wrapped up another 9 billion rupees (US$160m) loan for Brahmani River Pellets, promoted by Stemcor Holdings. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.76-80 55.72 55.80 55.57 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) May 28* 1.09 bln Month-to-date** -7.99 bln Year-to-date** 420.42 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 25, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt May 24 0.35 bln Month-to-date 16.95 bln Year-to-date 173.06 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 25, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 28 Foreign Banks 2.79 bln Public Sector Banks -7.03 bln Private Sector Banks -2.60 bln Mutual Funds -1.55 bln Others 6.55 bln Primary Dealers 1.83 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-Day T-Bills May 30 100 bln 364-Day T-Bills May 30 50 bln Government bond June 1 150 bln BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees) 9.81% 2013 Interest May 30 5395.50 10.00% 2014 Interest May 30 1166.63 10.25% 2021 Interest May 30 13434.33 SDL 07.36%, 2014 Interest May 04 1870.88 (25 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 04 90000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 04 30000.00 SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest May 05 887.50 (WEST BENGAL) For full table, see LIQUIDITY, as of May 28 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 39 bids for 854.25 billion rupees ($15.5 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 82.51 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.04 trln rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)