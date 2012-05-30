MUMBAI, May 30
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* USD/INR could gain towards 56 as risk assets fall from
favour because of fears about Spain's banking woes. The pair
last closed at 55.67/68 per dollar. Traders will watch for any
possible central bank intervention around 56 levels.
* Asian shares slipped on Wednesday, hurt by
fears that Spain's banking woes will push up the country's
borrowing costs to unsustainable levels although falls were
limited on hopes that Greece would stay in the euro zone and for
China stimulus steps.
* The euro fell to a two-year low against the dollar
on Wednesday on worries about soaring Spanish bond yields while
the Australian dollar fell after weaker-than-expected Australian
retail sales data.
* Oil prices fell on Tuesday in choppy trading,
faltering after a downgrade of Spain's credit rating sent the
euro to nearly a two-year low against the dollar.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Indian state-fuel retailers could cut retail prices of
gasoline by about two rupees a litre from next month if global
oil prices and the rupee stabilise at current levels, said S.Roy
Choudhury, chairman of Hindustan Petroleum Corp.
*Indian federal government's large borrowing could crowd out
credit to the private sector, Duvvuri Subbarao, governor of the
Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* RBI to release money supply data. (1230GMT)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* The Singapore Exchange has approved the proposed listing
of Religare Healthcare Trust, a business trust based on assets
owned by Indian hospital operator Fortis.
There is no timetable for listing, and market sources expect
the exchange to first allow the $2 billion Malaysia and
Singapore IPO of Integrated Healthcare Holdings.
* Sole bookrunner ICICI Bank has launched a $55 million
seven-year loan for Mumbai-listed Man Industries (India). The
loan, marking the borrower's debut, pays an all-in of 500bp over
Libor based on an average life of five years.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
56.14-18 55.93 56.36 55.92 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
May 29* 905.0 mln
Month-to-date** -6.20 bln
Year-to-date** 422.22 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 29, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
May 28 8.56 bln
Month-to-date 25.51 bln
Year-to-date 181.62 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 29, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 29
Foreign Banks 2.89 bln
Public Sector Banks 4.02 bln
Private Sector Banks 1.64 bln
Mutual Funds -2.66 bln
Others 1.62 bln
Primary Dealers -7.51 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
91-Day T-Bills May 30 100 bln
364-Day T-Bills May 30 50 bln
Government bonds June 1 150 bln
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees)
9.81% 2013 Interest May 30 5395.50
10.00% 2014 Interest May 30 1166.63
10.25% 2021 Interest May 30 13434.33
LIQUIDITY, as of May 29
*Indian banks borrowed 800 million rupees ($14.4 million)
from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility
(MSF) on May 28.
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
36 bids for 754.5 billion rupees ($13.5 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system. It got no bids at the reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 81.45 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.15 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)