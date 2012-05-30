MUMBAI, May 30 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * USD/INR could gain towards 56 as risk assets fall from favour because of fears about Spain's banking woes. The pair last closed at 55.67/68 per dollar. Traders will watch for any possible central bank intervention around 56 levels. * Asian shares slipped on Wednesday, hurt by fears that Spain's banking woes will push up the country's borrowing costs to unsustainable levels although falls were limited on hopes that Greece would stay in the euro zone and for China stimulus steps. * The euro fell to a two-year low against the dollar on Wednesday on worries about soaring Spanish bond yields while the Australian dollar fell after weaker-than-expected Australian retail sales data. * Oil prices fell on Tuesday in choppy trading, faltering after a downgrade of Spain's credit rating sent the euro to nearly a two-year low against the dollar. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian state-fuel retailers could cut retail prices of gasoline by about two rupees a litre from next month if global oil prices and the rupee stabilise at current levels, said S.Roy Choudhury, chairman of Hindustan Petroleum Corp. *Indian federal government's large borrowing could crowd out credit to the private sector, Duvvuri Subbarao, governor of the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * RBI to release money supply data. (1230GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * The Singapore Exchange has approved the proposed listing of Religare Healthcare Trust, a business trust based on assets owned by Indian hospital operator Fortis. There is no timetable for listing, and market sources expect the exchange to first allow the $2 billion Malaysia and Singapore IPO of Integrated Healthcare Holdings. * Sole bookrunner ICICI Bank has launched a $55 million seven-year loan for Mumbai-listed Man Industries (India). The loan, marking the borrower's debut, pays an all-in of 500bp over Libor based on an average life of five years. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 56.14-18 55.93 56.36 55.92 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) May 29* 905.0 mln Month-to-date** -6.20 bln Year-to-date** 422.22 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 29, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt May 28 8.56 bln Month-to-date 25.51 bln Year-to-date 181.62 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 29, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 29 Foreign Banks 2.89 bln Public Sector Banks 4.02 bln Private Sector Banks 1.64 bln Mutual Funds -2.66 bln Others 1.62 bln Primary Dealers -7.51 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-Day T-Bills May 30 100 bln 364-Day T-Bills May 30 50 bln Government bonds June 1 150 bln BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees) 9.81% 2013 Interest May 30 5395.50 10.00% 2014 Interest May 30 1166.63 10.25% 2021 Interest May 30 13434.33 For full table, see LIQUIDITY, as of May 29 *Indian banks borrowed 800 million rupees ($14.4 million) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) on May 28. * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 36 bids for 754.5 billion rupees ($13.5 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It got no bids at the reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 81.45 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.15 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)