GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* USD/INR could hit a fresh record high during the
session as the euro hits a two-year low and as Asian
shares extended losses on concerns over China's factory activity
data. Pair last closed at 56.08/09, after hitting a record high
of 56.52 in early trade.
* Asian shares and the euro extended losses on Friday as
China's factory activity data delivered its weakest reading this
year, highlighting concerns the worsening euro zone debt crisis
will further undermine global economic growth.
* The euro hit a two-year low on Friday and was seen at risk
of falling further in coming weeks, dogged by worries that Spain
may need external aid to shore up its struggling banking sector
and fix its public finances.
* Brent crude fell towards $101 a barrel on Friday, kicking
off June in the red after posting its worst month since 2008 in
May, after data showed manufacturing activity in No. 2 oil user
China dropped more than forecast.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's central bank is in favour of relaxing the
investment limit for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in
sovereign bonds, and also doing away with witholding tax, a key
hindrance cited by dealers in expanding the debt market,
according to a bank panel. [ID: nL4E8GV4XI]
* India announced a series of austerity steps on Thursday,
including a 10 percent cut in non-plan expenditure for this
fiscal year, which analysts said were not enough and would not
have much impact on the country's overall spending.
* Credit to industry grew at a slower pace in April, compared
with the same period in the previous year, while advances to
agriculture grew faster, data from the Reserve Bank of India on
Thursday showed.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India to release the monthly trade data for April
(0530GMT)
* India to also release Manufacturing PMI for May.
* Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi meets Indian
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
* Weekly central bank statement on foreign reserves, bank
lending are expected.
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* Jindal Steel & Power's $150 million five-year term loan,
which was launched to general syndication early this month, is
likely to close by around the end of June.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
56.68-73 56.67 56.90 56.55 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
May 31* -6.66 bln
Month-to-date** -3.47 bln
Year-to-date** 424.94 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 31, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
May 31 2.08 bln
Month-to-date 35.69 bln
Year-to-date 191.80 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 31, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 31
Foreign Banks 26.86 bln
Public Sector Banks - 50.04 bln
Private Sector Banks 3.77 bln
Mutual Funds 1.30 bln
Others -5.43 bln
Primary Dealers -26.18 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
Government bonds June 1 150 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of May 31
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
36 bids for 853.1 billion rupees ($15.1 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 101.95 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.02 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)