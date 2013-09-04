GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks faltered on Wednesday, while oil and gold held on to overnight gains after President Barack Obama clinched the backing of two key figures in Congress in his drive for limited U.S. strikes on Syria. * The dollar was on a firm footing in early Asian trading on Wednesday, with the dollar index not far from a six-week peak after U.S. data reinforced expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin reducing its stimulus soon. * Brent crude held above $115 a barrel on Wednesday, near a week's high, as U.S. lawmakers voiced support for military action on Syria, renewing jitters over potential supply disruption in the Middle East. * Prices of U.S. government debt fell on Tuesday as stronger-than-forecast economic data and a delay in any lack of action against Syria as U.S. President Barack Obama marshals congressional backing for a military strike prompted investors to sell Treasuries. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,234.66 (-3.45 pct) * NSE index 5,341.45 (-3.77 pct) * Rupee 67.63/64 per dollar (66.00/01) * 10-year bond yield 8.58 pct (8.46 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.60 pct (8.50 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.62 pct (9.51 pct) * Call money 10.10/10.20 pct (10.20/10.25 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India services PMI to be released at 0500 GMT. * Ex-IMF top economist takes charge as chief of Indian central bank - Raghuram Rajan, 50 takes charge as the 23rd Governor of the Reserve Bank of India from Duvvuri Subbarao at 0530 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Raghuram Rajan, a suave, unflappable University of Chicago economist, will step into the eye of the storm roiling India's economy on Thursday as the new governor of India's central bank and chief defender of a nose-diving rupee. * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday housing loans from banks to individuals should be closely linked to the stages of construction. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUITITIONS * Three state-owned entities plan to raise up to 29.57 billion rupees (US$434 million) from new tax-free bond sales. The companies include Power Finance Corp, Housing Urban and Development Corp (Hudco) and India Infrastructure Finance Co (IIFCL). (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 68.90-00 68.75 69.45 68.95 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept. 3* -$105.32 mln# Month-to-date** $61.15 mln Year-to-date** $11.64 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 3 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 67.9 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 2 -$12.01 mln Month-to-date $63.12 mln Year-to-date -$4.70 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 3 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 3 Foreign Banks -11.59 bln Public Sector Banks 7.55 bln Private Sector Banks 4.15 bln Mutual Funds -1.88 bln Others 0.73 bln Primary Dealers 1.04 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Sep 04 127.65 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.71%, 2016 Interest Sep 05 348.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Sep 05 1091.48 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Sep 05 557.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Sep 05 1272.53 (3 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Sep 05 134.25 (ASSAM) ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Tbills 120 Sept. 5 Dated Bonds 100 Sept. 6 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 63 bids for 393.39 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It also accepted five bids for 1.05 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 426.54 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.27 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)