GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian stocks edged up on Thursday following a positive
lead from Wall Street, while fresh measures to shore up the
rupee unveiled by India's new central bank chief could set a
positive tone for emerging markets throughout the region.
* The dollar steadied just below a six-week high on Thursday
after investors had booked profits on its recent gains ahead of
key events, including monetary policy meetings in major
economies and a crucial U.S. jobs report that could make or
break the case for a reduction in U.S. stimulus this
month.
* Brent crude oil settled lower on Wednesday, but with a
less dramatic drop than U.S. oil, as it appeared a military
strike against Syria would remain limited, quelling fears of
supply disruptions in the Middle East.
* U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday as investors saw
a Western strike against Syria as less likely, with yields on
short- to medium-term debt hitting two-year highs on speculation
about when the Fed might tighten policy.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 18,567.55 (+1.83 pct)
* NSE index 5,448.10 (+2.00 pct)
* Rupee 67.0650/0750 per dollar (67.63/64)
* 10-year bond yield 8.39 pct (8.58 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.53 pct (8.60 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 9.48 pct (9.62 pct)
* Call money 10.20/10.25 pct (10.10/10.20 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Reserve Bank of India Governor, Raghuram Rajan, on
Wednesday announced a slew of proposals in his first day of
office.
* India's new central bank chief kicked-off his term with a
bang, announcing a spate of measures to support the embattled
rupee and unveiling a raft of steps to liberalise financial
markets and the banking sector.
* India's inflation and fiscal metrics remain weaker than
peers, Moody's Investors Service said in a presentation on
Wednesday.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* India's Future Ventures is in talks to sell its
65 percent stake in entertainment and education company ACK
Media for about $25-$29 million, two sources with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
67.00-05 68.05 67.97 67.00 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Sept. 4* $25.84 mln#
Month-to-date** -$47.44 mln
Year-to-date** $11.54 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 4 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 67 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Sept. 3 -$204.86 mln
Month-to-date -$141.74 mln
Year-to-date -$4.91 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 4 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Sept. 4
Foreign Banks 6.47 bln
Public Sector Banks -1.47 bln
Private Sector Banks -6.12 bln
Mutual Funds -2.60 bln
Others -2.85 bln
Primary Dealers 6.57 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
SDL 08.71%, 2016 Interest Sep 05 348.40
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Sep 05 1091.48
(3 States)
SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Sep 05 557.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Sep 05 1272.53
(3 States)
SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Sep 05 134.25
(ASSAM)
ISSUANCES
INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE
Dated Bonds 100 Sept. 6
Cash mngt Bills 80 Sept. 5
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI accepted 64 bids for 399.65 billion rupees at its
one-day repo auction. It also accepted both bids for 850 million
rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it
absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls slightly to
426.11 billion rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.32 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)