GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks edged up on Thursday following a positive lead from Wall Street, while fresh measures to shore up the rupee unveiled by India's new central bank chief could set a positive tone for emerging markets throughout the region. * The dollar steadied just below a six-week high on Thursday after investors had booked profits on its recent gains ahead of key events, including monetary policy meetings in major economies and a crucial U.S. jobs report that could make or break the case for a reduction in U.S. stimulus this month. * Brent crude oil settled lower on Wednesday, but with a less dramatic drop than U.S. oil, as it appeared a military strike against Syria would remain limited, quelling fears of supply disruptions in the Middle East. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday as investors saw a Western strike against Syria as less likely, with yields on short- to medium-term debt hitting two-year highs on speculation about when the Fed might tighten policy. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,567.55 (+1.83 pct) * NSE index 5,448.10 (+2.00 pct) * Rupee 67.0650/0750 per dollar (67.63/64) * 10-year bond yield 8.39 pct (8.58 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.53 pct (8.60 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.48 pct (9.62 pct) * Call money 10.20/10.25 pct (10.10/10.20 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Reserve Bank of India Governor, Raghuram Rajan, on Wednesday announced a slew of proposals in his first day of office. * India's new central bank chief kicked-off his term with a bang, announcing a spate of measures to support the embattled rupee and unveiling a raft of steps to liberalise financial markets and the banking sector. * India's inflation and fiscal metrics remain weaker than peers, Moody's Investors Service said in a presentation on Wednesday. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India's Future Ventures is in talks to sell its 65 percent stake in entertainment and education company ACK Media for about $25-$29 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 67.00-05 68.05 67.97 67.00 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept. 4* $25.84 mln# Month-to-date** -$47.44 mln Year-to-date** $11.54 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 4 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 67 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 3 -$204.86 mln Month-to-date -$141.74 mln Year-to-date -$4.91 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 4 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 4 Foreign Banks 6.47 bln Public Sector Banks -1.47 bln Private Sector Banks -6.12 bln Mutual Funds -2.60 bln Others -2.85 bln Primary Dealers 6.57 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 08.71%, 2016 Interest Sep 05 348.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Sep 05 1091.48 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Sep 05 557.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Sep 05 1272.53 (3 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Sep 05 134.25 (ASSAM) ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Dated Bonds 100 Sept. 6 Cash mngt Bills 80 Sept. 5 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted 64 bids for 399.65 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It also accepted both bids for 850 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls slightly to 426.11 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.32 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)