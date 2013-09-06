GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The euro held near a seven-week low on Friday on the back of dovish comments from the European Central Bank, while a jump in U.S. bond yields underpinned the dollar and kept Asian stocks in check. * The dollar held firm near a seven-week high against a basket of currencies on Friday after solid U.S. economic data sharpened expectations the upcoming crucial jobs report might make a reduction in the Federal Reserve's stimulus a done deal. * Oil futures rose on both sides of the Atlantic on Thursday as bullish U.S. economic data and a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories implied increasing demand in the world's biggest oil consumer. * Yields for benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes touched 3 percent late in the afternoon session on Thursday, the first time yields have reached that level since July 2011. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,979.76 (+2.22 pct) * NSE index 5,592.95 (+2.66 pct) * Rupee 66.01/02 per dollar (67.0650/0750) * 10-year bond yield 8.42 pct (8.39 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.42 pct (8.53 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.27 pct (9.48 pct) * Call money 10.25/10.30 pct (10.20/10.25 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India central bank to release foreign exchange reserves and bank lending data at 1130 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Newspaper headlines spew doom and gloom about India. Analysts are topping each other with ever-more-dire pronouncements on the country's prospects. And yet some foreign investors are not only ignoring the warnings, they are buying more shares. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) hi * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 66.55-65 67.30 67.11 66.60 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept. 5* $164.39 mln# Month-to-date** -$32.13 mln Year-to-date** $11.55 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 5 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 67 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 4 $87.01 mln Month-to-date -$54.73 mln Year-to-date -$4.82 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 5 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 5 Foreign Banks 6.47 bln Public Sector Banks 5.02 bln Private Sector Banks -3.06 bln Mutual Funds -7.45 bln Others 0.02 bln Primary Dealers -1.00 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) 364 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 06 50065.00 SDL 08.62%, 2021 Interest Sep 07 1055.95 (4 States) SDL 08.63%, 2021 Interest Sep 07 863.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 1248.80 (2 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 223.25 (HARYANA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 670.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 1118.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 254.02 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 448.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 899.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 90.10 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) For a detailed table see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Dated Bonds 100 Sept. 6 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted 63 bids for 399.15 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It also accepted the sole bid for 90 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI steady at 426.11 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.2 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)