GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian share markets got off to a soggy start on Tuesday while currencies dithered in recent ranges as a dearth of major economic news left investors to chew on the outlook for monetary policy in the United states and Europe. * The euro nursed modest losses in Asia on Tuesday after the European Central Bank said it stood ready to do more to keep market rates down, while dovish comments from an influential Federal Reserve official kept the dollar on a leash. * Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic shed more than $1 per barrel on Monday despite upbeat economic data from China and Europe, as higher crude output from Iraq and a possible thaw in U.S.-Iran relations boosted the supply outlook. * U.S. Treasuries prices edged higher on Monday as stocks declined and after an influential Federal Reserve official said the central bank still needs to push hard against threats to the economic recovery. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,900.96 (-1.79 pct) * NSE index 5,889.75 (-2.04 pct) * Rupee 62.60/61 per dollar (62.23/24) * 10-year bond yield 8.85 pct (8.58 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.42 pct (8.35 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.83 pct (8.81 pct) * Call money 9.40/9.50 pct (9.20/9.25 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Indian government stuck to its budgeted market borrowing for this fiscal year on Monday, despite a slowdown in revenues, signalling its intent to narrow the fiscal deficit. * India expects to save about 100 billion Indian rupees ($1.6 billion) in the current fiscal year through previously announced government austerity measures, senior finance ministry official Arvind Mayaram said on Monday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 63.20-23 63.30 63.43 63.22 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept. 23* -$12.87 mln# Month-to-date** $1.95 bln Year-to-date** $13.54 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 23 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.6 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 20 -$45.16 mln Month-to-date -$204.70 mln Year-to-date -$4.97 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 23 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 23 Foreign Banks -8.01 bln Public Sector Banks 9.21 bln Private Sector Banks 14.02 bln Mutual Funds -7.46 bln Others 13.79 bln Primary Dealers -21.55 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) 8.20% 2025 Interest Sep 24 36900.00 SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 40.40 (GOA) SDL 08.09%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 70.56 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 58.15 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 39.36 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 198.14 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 78.23 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 111.20 (KERALA) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 145.39 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 650.86 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.34%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 53.95 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Sep 25 678.78 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Sep 25 580.23 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Sep 25 11.36 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Sep 25 22.71 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 251.06 (ASSAM) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 329.97 (BIHAR) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 70.34 (4 States) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 1.25 (PUDUCHERRY) 5.69% 2018 Interest Sep 25 4588.99 5.97% 2025 Interest Sep 25 4981.35 6.01% 2028 Interest Sep 25 4507.50 For a detailed table see: ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE State loans 92.35 Sept. 24 Tbills 120 Sept. 25 Dated bonds 140 Sept. 27 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 63 bids for 402.27 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It also accepted both bids for 210 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI lower at 373.13 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI steady at 3.18 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)