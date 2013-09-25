GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares slipped and the dollar inched higher in early
Asian trade on Wednesday, as concerns about a possible U.S.
government shutdown and uncertainty about the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy outlook made investors hesitant to take
aggressive positions.
* The euro was on the defensive on Wednesday following
weaker-than-expected German sentiment data, while worries over a
possible U.S. government shutdown underpinned the yen against
the dollar.
* Brent oil rose on Tuesday in spread trading that widened
the international benchmark's premium to U.S. crude, as market
players focused on easing tensions between Iran and the West.
* U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday for the third
straight session after weaker economic data reinforced
expectations the Federal Reserve will not scale back stimulus in
the near term.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,920.21 (+0.10 pct)
* NSE index 5,892.45 (+0.05 pct)
* Rupee 62.7525/7625 per dollar (62.60/61)
* 10-year bond yield 8.84 pct (8.85 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.42 pct (8.42 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.83 pct (8.83 pct)
* Call money 9.45/9.50 pct (9.40/9.50 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's oil minister shied away from introducing
comprehensive energy subsidy cuts on Tuesday, instead calling on
his countrymen to embrace car pooling, buses and cycling as well
as staggered working hours in a bid to curb fuel consumption.
KEY DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
* Indian state-owned Rural Electrification Corp
has mandated State Bank of India and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corp for an offshore loan of at least US$150 million, according
to sources. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
63.45-50 63.35 63.70 63.43 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Sept. 24* -$3.36 mln#
Month-to-date** $1.95 bln
Year-to-date** $13.53 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 24 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.80 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Sept. 23 $56.25 mln
Month-to-date -$148.45 mln
Year-to-date -$4.91 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 24 on
SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Sept. 24
Foreign Banks -6.63 bln
Public Sector Bhiks 5.93 bln
Private Sector Banks 3.49 bln
Mutual Funds 7.20 bln
Others 5.03 bln
Primary Dealers -15.02 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 40.40
(GOA)
SDL 08.09%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 70.56
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 58.15
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 39.36
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 198.14
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 78.23
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 111.20
(KERALA)
SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 145.39
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 650.86
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.34%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 53.95
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Sep 25 678.78
(2 States)
SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Sep 25 580.23
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Sep 25 11.36
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Sep 25 22.71
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 251.06
(ASSAM)
SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 329.97
(BIHAR)
SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 70.34
(4 States)
SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 1.25
(PUDUCHERRY)
5.69% 2018 Interest Sep 25 4588.99
5.97% 2025 Interest Sep 25 4981.35
6.01% 2028 Interest Sep 25 4507.50
For a detailed table see:
ISSUANCES
PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE
Tbills 120 Sept. 25
Dated bonds 140 Sept. 27
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI accepted all 64 bids for 402.67 billion rupees at
its one-day repo auction. It also accepted both bids for 150
million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 429.86 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.21 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)