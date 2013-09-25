GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares slipped and the dollar inched higher in early Asian trade on Wednesday, as concerns about a possible U.S. government shutdown and uncertainty about the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outlook made investors hesitant to take aggressive positions. * The euro was on the defensive on Wednesday following weaker-than-expected German sentiment data, while worries over a possible U.S. government shutdown underpinned the yen against the dollar. * Brent oil rose on Tuesday in spread trading that widened the international benchmark's premium to U.S. crude, as market players focused on easing tensions between Iran and the West. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday for the third straight session after weaker economic data reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will not scale back stimulus in the near term. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,920.21 (+0.10 pct) * NSE index 5,892.45 (+0.05 pct) * Rupee 62.7525/7625 per dollar (62.60/61) * 10-year bond yield 8.84 pct (8.85 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.42 pct (8.42 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.83 pct (8.83 pct) * Call money 9.45/9.50 pct (9.40/9.50 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's oil minister shied away from introducing comprehensive energy subsidy cuts on Tuesday, instead calling on his countrymen to embrace car pooling, buses and cycling as well as staggered working hours in a bid to curb fuel consumption. KEY DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * Indian state-owned Rural Electrification Corp has mandated State Bank of India and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp for an offshore loan of at least US$150 million, according to sources. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 63.45-50 63.35 63.70 63.43 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept. 24* -$3.36 mln# Month-to-date** $1.95 bln Year-to-date** $13.53 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 24 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.80 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 23 $56.25 mln Month-to-date -$148.45 mln Year-to-date -$4.91 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 24 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 24 Foreign Banks -6.63 bln Public Sector Bhiks 5.93 bln Private Sector Banks 3.49 bln Mutual Funds 7.20 bln Others 5.03 bln Primary Dealers -15.02 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 40.40 (GOA) SDL 08.09%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 70.56 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 58.15 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 39.36 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 198.14 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 78.23 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 111.20 (KERALA) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 145.39 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 650.86 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.34%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 53.95 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Sep 25 678.78 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Sep 25 580.23 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Sep 25 11.36 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Sep 25 22.71 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 251.06 (ASSAM) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 329.97 (BIHAR) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 70.34 (4 States) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 1.25 (PUDUCHERRY) 5.69% 2018 Interest Sep 25 4588.99 5.97% 2025 Interest Sep 25 4981.35 6.01% 2028 Interest Sep 25 4507.50 For a detailed table see: ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE Tbills 120 Sept. 25 Dated bonds 140 Sept. 27 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 64 bids for 402.67 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It also accepted both bids for 150 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 429.86 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.21 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)