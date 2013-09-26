GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian share markets were left in limbo on Thursday as a paucity of major economic news left investors with little choice but to sweat out the latest battle over the U.S. budget. * The U.S. dollar struggled to make any headway in Asia on Thursday, having lost ground overnight as the United States made little progress in averting a government shutdown next week or on raising the limit on its borrowing. * Crude oil prices edged lower in choppy trading on Wednesday as comments from the Iranian foreign minister revived hopes that talks over Tehran's nuclear program could see progress, and as U.S. crude oil inventories posted a large build. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday for the fourth straight session after data on housing and durable goods orders supported the outlook for accommodative monetary policy from the Federal Reserve. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,856.24 (-0.32 pct) * NSE index 5,873.85 (-0.32 pct) * Rupee 62.44/45 per dollar (62.7525/7625) * 10-year bond yield 8.79 pct (8.84 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.39 pct (8.42 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.79 pct (8.83 pct) * Call money 9.45/9.50 pct (9.45/9.50 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday relaxed the minimum maturity tenure for banks' foreign currency borrowings' to one year from three years, in order to use the central bank's swap facility which was set up to support the ailing rupee. * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it will take action, including conducting open market operations, to ensure adequate liquidity is available in the banking system, acknowledging that liquidity conditions have been tightening. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Raghuram Rajan, the head of the central bank of India, speaks at the Goethe University Frankfurt and receives the Deutsche Bank Prize in economics. Event at 1100 GMT. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * Indian state explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp is in the process of identifying more oil and gas blocks in Kazakhstan in which it could buy stakes, the head of its overseas unit ONGC Videsh said. The company is in talks with the Kazakh govt and in the process of identifying blocks that could be for exploration or producing assets, D.K. Sarraf said. * India's Larsen & Toubro Ltd is planning to list its toll road assets in Singapore in an initial public offering worth between $500 million to $1 billion using a business trust structure, IFR reported. The earliest date for the IPO is the first quarter of 2014, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication said. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 63.00-03 63.30 63.20 62.88 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept. 25* $61.12 mln# Month-to-date** $1.95 bln Year-to-date** $13.54 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 25 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.50 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 24 -$107.16 mln Month-to-date -$255.61 mln Year-to-date -$5.02 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 25 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 25 Foreign Banks -0.77 bln Public Sector Bhiks 3.18 bln Private Sector Banks -3.08 bln Mutual Funds -1.95 bln Others 8.24 bln Primary Dealers 1.79 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 05.80%, 2014 Interest Sep 26 58.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Sep 26 307.95 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.81%, 2018 Interest Sep 26 44.05 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.82%, 2018 Interest Sep 26 49.39 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2018 Interest Sep 26 220.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.88%, 2018 Interest Sep 26 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.35%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 198.31 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 151.02 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.40%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 467.30 (3 States) SDL 08.41%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 420.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 36.68 (3 States) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 34.72 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.70%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 49.87 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 26 97979.20 182 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 26 50000.00 For a detailed table see: ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE Dated bonds 140 Sept. 27 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 64 bids for 404.67 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It also accepted both bids for 170 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 433.47 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.18 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)