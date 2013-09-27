GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* The dollar held firm in early Asian trade after U.S.
jobless claims figures pointed to a improving labour market,
reviving expectations of a reduction in U.S. monetary
stimulus.
* The dollar held onto modest overnight gains in Asia on
Friday but was on track to end the week flat, hampered by the
threat of a historic U.S. debt default hanging in the air and
lack of clarity over when the Federal Reserve will scale back
stimulus.
* Oil prices firmed on Thursday in light trading, despite
easing political worries and an improving supply picture, as
traders sought bargains after sharp losses earlier this
month.
* U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Thursday, reversing some
of their recent gains, after new jobless claims dropped and
stock markets edged higher.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,893.85 (0.19 pct)
* NSE index 5,882.25 (0.14 pct)
* Rupee 62.07/08 per dollar (62.44/45)
* 10-year bond yield 8.72 pct (8.79 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.35 pct (8.39 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.76 pct (8.79 pct)
* Call money 9.45/9.50 pct (9.45/9.50 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Central banks risk sparking new crises by keeping their
loose policy in place for too long, India's central bank head
said on Thursday.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* Fitch teleconference on rating action on Indian banks.
(0800GMT)
* Finance Minister Chidambaram at exporters conference in
Mumbai. (0930GMT)
MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
* Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc has won U.S. antitrust
approval to buy Agila, a unit of India's Strides Arcolab Ltd
, subject to divesting some products, the Federal Trade
Commission said on Thursday.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
62.38-43 62.85 62.72 62.35 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Sept. 26* $27.71 mln#
Month-to-date** $2.02 bln
Year-to-date** $13.61 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 26 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.065 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Sept. 25 -$263.86 mln
Month-to-date -$519.47 mln
Year-to-date -$5.28 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 26 on
SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Sept. 26
Foreign Banks -3.60 bln
Public Sector Bhiks 859.17 mln
Private Sector Banks -1.76 bln
Mutual Funds -1.89 bln
Others 208.51 bln
Primary Dealers 6.18 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
SDL 08.35%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 198.31
(2 States)
SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 151.02
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.40%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 467.30
(3 States)
SDL 08.41%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 420.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.46%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 36.68
(3 States)
SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 34.72
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.70%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 49.87
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
For a detailed table see:
ISSUANCES
PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE
Dated bonds 140 Sept. 27
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI accepted all 66 bids for 405.22 billion rupees at
its one-day repo auction. It also accepted both bids for 3.18
billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI lower at 432.18 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.14 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)