GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The dollar held firm in early Asian trade after U.S. jobless claims figures pointed to a improving labour market, reviving expectations of a reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus. * The dollar held onto modest overnight gains in Asia on Friday but was on track to end the week flat, hampered by the threat of a historic U.S. debt default hanging in the air and lack of clarity over when the Federal Reserve will scale back stimulus. * Oil prices firmed on Thursday in light trading, despite easing political worries and an improving supply picture, as traders sought bargains after sharp losses earlier this month. * U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Thursday, reversing some of their recent gains, after new jobless claims dropped and stock markets edged higher. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,893.85 (0.19 pct) * NSE index 5,882.25 (0.14 pct) * Rupee 62.07/08 per dollar (62.44/45) * 10-year bond yield 8.72 pct (8.79 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.35 pct (8.39 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.76 pct (8.79 pct) * Call money 9.45/9.50 pct (9.45/9.50 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Central banks risk sparking new crises by keeping their loose policy in place for too long, India's central bank head said on Thursday. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Fitch teleconference on rating action on Indian banks. (0800GMT) * Finance Minister Chidambaram at exporters conference in Mumbai. (0930GMT) MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Agila, a unit of India's Strides Arcolab Ltd , subject to divesting some products, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.38-43 62.85 62.72 62.35 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept. 26* $27.71 mln# Month-to-date** $2.02 bln Year-to-date** $13.61 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 26 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.065 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 25 -$263.86 mln Month-to-date -$519.47 mln Year-to-date -$5.28 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 26 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 26 Foreign Banks -3.60 bln Public Sector Bhiks 859.17 mln Private Sector Banks -1.76 bln Mutual Funds -1.89 bln Others 208.51 bln Primary Dealers 6.18 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 08.35%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 198.31 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 151.02 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.40%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 467.30 (3 States) SDL 08.41%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 420.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 36.68 (3 States) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 34.72 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.70%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 49.87 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) For a detailed table see: ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE Dated bonds 140 Sept. 27 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 66 bids for 405.22 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It also accepted both bids for 3.18 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI lower at 432.18 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.14 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)