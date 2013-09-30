GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * U.S. stock futures and the dollar came under pressure on Monday as a shutdown of the U.S. government seemed increasingly likely, though the euro had political troubles of its own as the Italian government teetered on the edge of collapse. * The euro fell hard in Asia on Monday with Italy in the grip of a fresh political crisis, while investors also sold the greenback as a midnight deadline to avert a shutdown in Washington loomed large. * Oil fell on Friday as tensions eased between the United States and Iran, culminating in the first phone call between the two countries' presidents since 1979 and a pledge to work swiftly toward an agreement on Iran's nuclear program. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday, driven by safe-haven demand on concerns about the implications of a possible U.S. government shutdown. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,727.27 (-0.84 pct) * NSE index 5,833.20 (-0.83 pct) * Rupee 62.51/52 per dollar (62.07/08) * 10-year bond yield 8.71 pct (8.72 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.36 pct (8.35 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.72 pct (8.76 pct) * Call money 9.45/9.50 pct (9.45/9.50 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's Hindu temples are resisting divulging their gold holdings - perhaps nearly half the amount held in Fort Knox - amid mistrust of the motives of authorities who are trying to cut a hefty import bill that is hurting the economy. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * June quarter current account, balance of payments data at 1130GMT. * India infrastructure data for August. (tentative) * Fiscal deficit data for April-August (1030GMT) MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * Vodacom Group is in talks to buy Tata Communications' stake in South African telecoms operator Neotel for more than 5 billion rand ($500 million), Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter. * India on Friday approved a proposal by Spain's Inditex S.A., the world's largest clothing retailer and the owner of the Zara brand, to sell its Massimo Dutti line of clothing, apparel, footwear and other products. * In a surprise move, State Bank of India has set the repurchase of a principal amount of US$147 million of its US$1 billion 3.25 percent bonds due 2018. India's biggest lender had issued these bonds on April 18 this year. The repurchase, announced in a stock exchange filing, was made between Aug. 26 and Sept. 26, the bank said. (IFR) * ONGC Petro Additions has closed a US$300 million dual-tranche loan with three banks. Proceeds will be used for capex on the 11m metric tonnes per annum petrochemical complex in Gujarat. The complex, to be commissioned next year, is the largest such project in India. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 63.67-72 62.95 63.78 62.95 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept. 27* -$39.23 mln# Month-to-date** $2.09 bln Year-to-date** $13.67 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 27 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.455 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 26 -$446.07 mln Month-to-date -$965.54 mln Year-to-date -$5.73 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 27 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 27 Foreign Banks -4.95 bln Public Sector Bhiks -134.48 mln Private Sector Banks -4.20 bln Mutual Funds 21.78 bln Others 7.43 bln Primary Dealers -19.93 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Sep 30 58.45 (SIKKIM) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Sep 30 12.34 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2021 Interest Sep 30 42.05 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 715.33 (2 States) SDL 09.24%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 346.50 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 300.63 (KERALA) SDL 09.28%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 385.12 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.32%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 120.72 (2 States) SDL 09.36%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 312.44 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.39%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 169.79 (HARYANA) SDL 09.42%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 47.10 (TRIPURA) SDL 09.49%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 569.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) For a detailed table see: ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE T-Bills 120 Oct.1 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 66 bids for 404.33 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction. It also accepted 3 bids for 20.46 billion rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI lower at 426.79 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.09 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)