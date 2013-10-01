GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The U.S. dollar and Asian shares held steady on Tuesday as investors waited with bated breath for the deadline that could see much of the U.S. Government begin to shut down -- and potentially crimp growth in the world's largest economy. * The dollar was subdued in Asia on Tuesday and vulnerable against safe-haven currencies with Washington still locked in a bitter struggle just hours ahead of a midnight deadline that will see much of the U.S. government begin to shut down. * Crude oil on both sides of the Atlantic fell on Monday but pared losses late in the day as traders bought contracts to square short positions as the third quarter ended and as the likelihood of an imminent U.S. government shutdown remained uncertain. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose modestly on Monday, leaving yields just above their lowest levels in seven weeks, aided by safe-haven bids on worries about a partial government shutdown LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,379.77 (-1.76 pct) * NSE index 5,735.30 (-1.68 pct) * Rupee 62.60/61 per dollar (62.51/52) * 10-year bond yield 8.77 pct (8.71 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.35 pct (8.36 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.72 pct (8.72 pct) * Call money 9.45/9.50 pct (9.45/9.50 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday companies will not be allowed to refinance their external commercial borrowings (ECBs) at a higher all-in-cost from their existing level starting Oct. 1. * India's current account deficit grew less than expected in the June quarter and is tipped to ease in coming months as a pick-up in exports and lower gold imports improve the trade balance, offering relief to the battered rupee. * Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOC) IOC.NS, the country's biggest refiner, said on Monday it would cut petrol prices by 4.8 percent following an appreciation of the rupee and softening global in gasoline prices during the second half of September. * The Reserve Bank of India set a limit of 200 billion rupees ($3.2 billion) for the government to borrow from the central bank under ways and means advances for October-March period, it said on Monday. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.40 billion) of bonds on Oct. 4, a government statement said on Monday. * India's central bank said it would buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations on Oct. 7. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India Manufacturing PMI. (0500GMT) * India September auto sales MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * Indian authorities have frozen some of Nokia's NOK1V.HE assets in a tax dispute, the Finnish phone maker said on Monday, although it does not expect the move to delay the sale of its handset business to Microsoft Corp MSFT.O. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 63.30-40 63.44 63.56 63.33 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept. 30* -$83.06 mln# Month-to-date** $2.06 bln Year-to-date** $13.65 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 30 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.60 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 27 $54.6 mln Month-to-date -$910.94 mln Year-to-date -$5.67 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 30 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 30 Foreign Banks -3.02 bln Public Sector Bhiks 4.23 bln Private Sector Banks 1.97 bln Mutual Funds -1.20 bln Others 2.01 bln Primary Dealers -3.99 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE T-Bills 120 Oct.1 Bonds 150 Oct.4 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 61 bids for 377.41 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It also accepted 8 bids for 155.86 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI lower at 361.06 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.1 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)