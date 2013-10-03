GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* The U.S. dollar stayed under pressure on Thursday while
share markets flatlined as the U.S. government shutdown dragged
on with no obvious end in sight, stirring unease about the
country's economy and its debt ceiling.
* The dollar languished at eight-month lows early in Asia on
Thursday as the U.S. government shutdown dragged on, while
positive developments in Italian politics and a watchful but
patient European Central Bank helped lift the euro.
* Crude oil prices ended with their largest gain in two
weeks on Wednesday following news that TransCanada Corp's TRP.TO
Keystone XL Gulf Coast pipeline would start up by the end of the
year.
* U.S. government debt prices rose on Wednesday as
uncertainty about a protracted government shutdown and data
suggesting sub-par job growth rekindled investor appetite for
bonds and supported the view the Federal Reserve will not reduce
stimulus in the near future.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,517.15 (0.71 pct)
* NSE index 5,780.05 (0.78 pct)
* Rupee 62.46/47 per dollar (62.60/61)
* 10-year bond yield 8.73 pct (8.77 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.36 pct (8.35 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.72 pct (8.72 pct)
* Call money 9.30/9.35 pct (9.45/9.50 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Delays in ratifying historic changes to give emerging
markets more power at the International Monetary Fund have
threatened the lender's credibility and raised questions about
its future funding and governance structure.
* Remittances to developing countries should swell 6.3
percent this year to $414 billion, flowing from workers abroad
to their home countries and helping to offset volatile capital
outflows, according to World Bank forecasts released on
Wednesday.
* Asian economies can ride out the storm when the Federal
Reserve finally begins ending years of easy money, with even
those most at risk, India and Indonesia, holding enough currency
reserves for rough times ahead, according to the Asian
Development Bank.
* India's only gold imports in August and September were for
exporters' use, reducing volumes to a fraction of what the
world's biggest bullion buyer used to bring in before the
government took steps to rein in purchases.
* Indian banks' loans and deposits grew faster in the first
six months of the current fiscal year ending March from the same
period a year earlier, according to the Reserve Bank of India
data released on Tuesday.
MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
* State-owned Bank of India has raised 5 billion rupees
(US$80.3m) from the first widely distributed issue of Basel
III-compliant Tier 2 bonds in the local market. (IFR)
* Uncertainty surrounds Indian Oil Corp's Rs51bn (US$810m)
offer for sale, with the company management reluctant to sell
shares at current levels while the government is keen to start
roadshows in early October. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
62.81-86 63.40 63.18 62.90 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Oct. 1* -$17.14 mln#
Month-to-date** -$83.55 mln
Year-to-date** $13.56 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 1 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.435 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Sept. 30 -$273.93 mln
Month-to-date -$273.93 mln
Year-to-date -$5.95 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 1 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Oct. 1
Foreign Banks -5.61 bln
Public Sector Banks 5.03 bln
Private Sector Banks -1.11 bln
Mutual Funds 5.24 bln
Others 1.22 bln
Primary Dealers -4.76 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
ISSUANCES
PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE
Bonds 150 Oct.4
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI accepted all 63 bids for 391.52 billion rupees at
its two-day repo auction. It also accepted 7 bids for 16.20
billion rupees at its two-day reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI higher at 427.04
billion rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.3 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)