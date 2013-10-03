GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The U.S. dollar stayed under pressure on Thursday while share markets flatlined as the U.S. government shutdown dragged on with no obvious end in sight, stirring unease about the country's economy and its debt ceiling. * The dollar languished at eight-month lows early in Asia on Thursday as the U.S. government shutdown dragged on, while positive developments in Italian politics and a watchful but patient European Central Bank helped lift the euro. * Crude oil prices ended with their largest gain in two weeks on Wednesday following news that TransCanada Corp's TRP.TO Keystone XL Gulf Coast pipeline would start up by the end of the year. * U.S. government debt prices rose on Wednesday as uncertainty about a protracted government shutdown and data suggesting sub-par job growth rekindled investor appetite for bonds and supported the view the Federal Reserve will not reduce stimulus in the near future. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,517.15 (0.71 pct) * NSE index 5,780.05 (0.78 pct) * Rupee 62.46/47 per dollar (62.60/61) * 10-year bond yield 8.73 pct (8.77 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.36 pct (8.35 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.72 pct (8.72 pct) * Call money 9.30/9.35 pct (9.45/9.50 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Delays in ratifying historic changes to give emerging markets more power at the International Monetary Fund have threatened the lender's credibility and raised questions about its future funding and governance structure. * Remittances to developing countries should swell 6.3 percent this year to $414 billion, flowing from workers abroad to their home countries and helping to offset volatile capital outflows, according to World Bank forecasts released on Wednesday. * Asian economies can ride out the storm when the Federal Reserve finally begins ending years of easy money, with even those most at risk, India and Indonesia, holding enough currency reserves for rough times ahead, according to the Asian Development Bank. * India's only gold imports in August and September were for exporters' use, reducing volumes to a fraction of what the world's biggest bullion buyer used to bring in before the government took steps to rein in purchases. * Indian banks' loans and deposits grew faster in the first six months of the current fiscal year ending March from the same period a year earlier, according to the Reserve Bank of India data released on Tuesday. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * State-owned Bank of India has raised 5 billion rupees (US$80.3m) from the first widely distributed issue of Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bonds in the local market. (IFR) * Uncertainty surrounds Indian Oil Corp's Rs51bn (US$810m) offer for sale, with the company management reluctant to sell shares at current levels while the government is keen to start roadshows in early October. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.81-86 63.40 63.18 62.90 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct. 1* -$17.14 mln# Month-to-date** -$83.55 mln Year-to-date** $13.56 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 1 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.435 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 30 -$273.93 mln Month-to-date -$273.93 mln Year-to-date -$5.95 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 1 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 1 Foreign Banks -5.61 bln Public Sector Banks 5.03 bln Private Sector Banks -1.11 bln Mutual Funds 5.24 bln Others 1.22 bln Primary Dealers -4.76 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE Bonds 150 Oct.4 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 63 bids for 391.52 billion rupees at its two-day repo auction. It also accepted 7 bids for 16.20 billion rupees at its two-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI higher at 427.04 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.3 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)