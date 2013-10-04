GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The dollar languished near an eight-month low on Friday as the U.S. budget standoff dragged on, heightening fears it could become embroiled in the likely struggle later this month to raise the U.S. borrowing limit. * The euro started trade in Asia on Friday within striking distance of its 2013 peak, having pushed higher for a second session thanks to a flow of encouraging euro zone data at a time when a U.S. government shutdown is keeping the dollar pinned at 8-month lows. * U.S. oil settled lower on Thursday, despite the threat from a storm brewing in the oil-rich Gulf of Mexico, as investors worried the U.S. government shutdown could cut energy demand in the world's largest oil consumer. * Short-term U.S. Treasury debt yields rose on Thursday, as a partial U.S. government shutdown fanned fears that lawmakers would not raise the debt ceiling before a mid-October deadline, which could wreak havoc in funding markets. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,902.07 (1.97 pct) * NSE index 5,909.70 (2.24 pct) * Rupee 61.735/745 per dollar (62.46/47) * 10-year bond yield 8.64 pct (8.73 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.29 pct (8.36 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.67 pct (8.72 pct) * Call money 9.45/9.55 pct (9.30/9.35 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * RBI Governor Rajan at board meeting in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. (1030GMT) * India forex reserves, bank lending at 1130 GMT. * India Services PMI at 0500 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Sunil Malhotra's expansion plans had a sound logic; they would reduce his company's exposure to imports made more costly by the slump in the rupee this year to a record low. It was an investment to improve profitability. * Indian banks will offer cheaper loans to stimulate demand for two-wheelers and other consumer durables as Finance Minister P. Chidambaram tries to pull the economy out of the worst slowdown in a decade ahead of national elections due by next May. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * India's cabinet approved on Thursday a $330 million deal by Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways to buy a stake in Jet Airways , Aviation Minister Ajit Singh told reporters, taking the companies one step closer to complete the long-delayed deal. * The Indian government has decided to fund on its own the ambitious 93.60 billion rupee ($1.5 billion) 22-km long Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project, following failed attempts to bid it out to the private sector on BOT basis.(IFR) * State-owned Power Finance Corp has issued a request for qualification for the development of the 4,000MW ultra mega power plant (UMPP) in Cheyyur in the state of Tamil Nadu, while it is still working on the environment clearance for the other proposed UMPP in Bedabahal in Odisha. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.54-58 62.30 62.60 62.25 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct. 3* $161.42 mln# Month-to-date** -$97.39 mln Year-to-date** $13.55 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 3 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.765 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Oct. 1 -$108.68 mln Month-to-date -$382.61 mln Year-to-date -$6.06 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 3 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 3 Foreign Banks -4.05 bln Public Sector Banks -10.80 bln Private Sector Banks 2.87 bln Mutual Funds 7.75 bln Others 422.71 mln Primary Dealers 3.80 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ Total inflows in OCTOBER 964026.27 364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 04 50000.00 SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Oct 05 241.99 (KERALA) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Oct 05 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.85%, 2021 Interest Oct 05 712.43 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Oct 05 444.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.89%, 2021 Interest Oct 05 1111.25 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Oct 05 1167.94 (2 States) ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE Bonds 150 Oct.4 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 65 bids for 405.21 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It also accepted 4 bids for 500 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI higher at 429.36 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.32 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)