GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The dollar, oil prices and U.S. stock futures eased on Monday as politicians in Washington showed no signs of making progress to resolve the U.S. budget standoff, while safe-haven gold inched higher. * The dollar was on the back foot against the yen and the Swiss franc in early Asian trade on Monday as the weekend produced little progress in Washington over the U.S. budget standoff, keeping the greenback stuck close to eight-month lows against a basket of major currencies. * Oil eked out its first gain in three weeks as half of oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico was offline from an approaching storm. * Ultra short-term Treasury bill yields hovered near 10-month highs on Friday as investors enter the weekend with growing concerns about the possibility of a U.S. government default. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,915.95 (0.07 pct) * NSE index 5,907.30 (-0.04 pct) * Rupee 61.43/44 per dollar (61.735/745) * 10-year bond yield 8.61 pct (8.64 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.24 pct (8.29 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.64 pct (8.67 pct) * Call money 9.00/9.10 pct (9.45/9.55 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Interview with Indian Finance Minister P. Chidambaram following weeks of turmoil in the financial markets, which saw the rupee slide to record lows, and ahead of his latest trip to the United States where he will again to seek to woo investors. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Wal-Mart Stores Inc's retail plans with India partner Bharti Enterprises are "not tenable" and both sides are looking for the best way to move forward, an executive with the U.S. retailer told Reuters. * India's customs department has cleared more than a tonne of gold, part of which was owned by Bank of Nova Scotia , the biggest gold importing bank, at Mumbai airport after rule clarifications at a high-level meeting held last month, industry and bank officials said on Saturday. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * Renewable Power Ventures has raised a 4.579 billion rupees 13-year loan via Yes Bank. * Yes Bank has also closed a 500 million rupees loan for Manipal University Jaipur. * Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise up to 10 billion rupees ($161.90 million) through the sale of three-year bonds at 9.75 percent. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.94-98 61.93 62.18 61.91 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct. 4* $88.17 mln# Month-to-date** $90.87 mln Year-to-date** $13.74 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 4 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.4 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Oct. 3 -$161.54 mln Month-to-date -$544.15 mln Year-to-date -$6.22 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 4 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 4 Foreign Banks 9.38 bln Public Sector Banks 6.44 bln Private Sector Banks 22.17 bln Mutual Funds -5.90 bln Others 6.68 mln Primary Dealers -38.78 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 07.65%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 191.25 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 123.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 205.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.22%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 904.20 (2 States) SDL 08.23%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 617.25 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 103.53 (2 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 723.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Oct 07 208.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Oct 07 626.25 (2 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Oct 07 41.85 (GOA) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 635.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 424.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Oct 08 1755.60 (3 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Oct 08 209.75 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Oct 08 340.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.55%, 2018 Interest Oct 08 90.54 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2018 Interest Oct 08 444.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Oct 09 349.65 (2 States) SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 300.12 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 811.20 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 840.00 (WEST BENGAL) 6.30% 2023 Interest Oct 09 4095.00 SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Oct 10 103.88 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.49%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 281.44 (HARYANA) SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 127.50 (3 States) SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 638.25 (PUNJAB) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 10 105855.00 SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Oct 11 618.98 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2022 Interest Oct 11 690.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.83% 2018 Interest Oct 11 28579.50 7.80% 2021 Interest Oct 11 26520.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 11 50010.00 7.59% 2016 Interest Oct 12 25806.00 ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE Tbill 120 Oct 9 OMO 100 Oct 7 SDL 101.20 Oct 8 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 67 bids for 379.64 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction. It also accepted nine bids for 20.04 billion rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI lower at 421.64 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.24 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)