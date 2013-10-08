GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The dollar skidded to near an eight-month low on Tuesday as the U.S. government shutdown entered its second week, leaving investors on tenterhooks as politicians in Washington made little headway in agreeing a deal to avoid an historic U.S. debt default. * The continuing U.S. fiscal standoff pushed the dollar to a fresh two-month low against the yen in early Asian trading on Tuesday and kept it under pressure against a basket of major currencies. * Crude oil futures on both sides of the Atlantic pared losses on Monday after a sharp drop in earlier trade, following a report that a key pipeline delivering crude oil from Cushing, Oklahoma, had resumed shipping after an earlier outage. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday as the lack of progress on ending a partial government shutdown heightened concerns about economic growth and a potential stalemate over raising the country's $16.7 trillion debt ceiling. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,895.10 (-0.1 pct) * NSE index 5,906.15 (-0.02 pct) * Rupee 61.79/80 per dollar (61.43/44) * 10-year bond yield 8.68 pct (8.61 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.26 pct (8.24 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.64 pct (8.64 pct) * Call money 9.45/9.50 pct (9.00/9.10 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) will report industry auto sales for September at 0500 GMT. * The WGC will hold a round table with media on Tuesday. * Arundhati Bhattacharya takes over as first ever woman to head the State Bank of India, the country's largest lender at 1130 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Indian government will have to rein in spending and cut subsidies to meet its fiscal deficit target, the country's finance minister said on Monday, underlining that an austerity drive will not be blown off course by an election due next year. * India's Apollo Tyres Ltd and Cooper Tire & Rubber Co are at odds over whether Apollo can reduce the price for its proposed takeover of the U.S. firm, the latest hurdle in a deal beset by lawsuits and labour issues. [ID: nL4N0HX0TF] MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * Reliance Infrastructure said its board will meet on October 9 to consider raising long-term borrowings in the domestic or international markets. * Oil India has extended the bidding deadline on its $900 mln bridge loan to October 14. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.25 62.50 62.45 62.22 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct. 7* $79.95 mln# Month-to-date** $180.79 mln Year-to-date** $13.83 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 7 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.8 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Oct. 4 -$70.92 mln Month-to-date -$615.07 mln Year-to-date -$6.29 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 7 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 7 Foreign Banks -3.36 bln Public Sector Banks 13.25 bln Private Sector Banks 7.09 bln Mutual Funds -7.11 bln Others 2.44 mln Primary Dealers -12.30 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Oct 08 1755.60 (3 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Oct 08 209.75 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Oct 08 340.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.55%, 2018 Interest Oct 08 90.54 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2018 Interest Oct 08 444.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Oct 09 349.65 (2 States) SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 300.12 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 811.20 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 840.00 (WEST BENGAL) 6.30% 2023 Interest Oct 09 4095.00 SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Oct 10 103.88 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.49%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 281.44 (HARYANA) SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 127.50 (3 States) SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 638.25 (PUNJAB) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 10 105855.00 SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Oct 11 618.98 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2022 Interest Oct 11 690.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.83% 2018 Interest Oct 11 28579.50 7.80% 2021 Interest Oct 11 26520.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 11 50010.00 7.59% 2016 Interest Oct 12 25806.00 ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE Tbill 120 Oct 9 SDL 101.20 Oct 8 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 65 bids for 403.05 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It also accepted the sole bid for 40 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI lower at 374.41 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.08 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)