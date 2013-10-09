GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * U.S. stock futures rebounded from a one-month low on Wednesday on news that U.S. President Barack Obama will nominate Federal Reserve Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen, seen as a proponent of dovish policy, as the next head of the U.S. central bank. * The dollar got some relief against the yen on Wednesday from news U.S. President Barack Obama has tapped dovish Federal Reserve Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen to head the U.S. central bank, though the U.S. budget impasse kept the greenback near an eight-month trough against a basket of currencies. * Crude oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic gained on Tuesday as geopolitical risk crept back into the markets, even as the dollar index turned positive after a mid-morning phone call between U.S. President Barack Obama and U.S. House Speaker John Boehner over the budget crisis. * U.S. Treasuries prices slipped slightly on Tuesday, but losses were held in check by a liquidity bid inspired by stock market losses and an apparent lack of progress on resolving a partial government shutdown and lifting the U.S. debt ceiling. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,983.61 (0.44 pct) * NSE index 5,928.40 (0.38 pct) * Rupee 61.7925/8025 per dollar (61.79/80) * 10-year bond yield 8.50 pct (8.68 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.11 pct (8.26 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.64 pct) * Call money 8.95/9.00 pct (9.45/9.50 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India will release trade data for September around 1130 IST (0600 GMT). * Indian Finance Minister P. Chidambaram is visiting the United States from Oct. 8 to Oct. 14, to attend the G20 Finance Ministers' and Central Bank Governors' Deputies meeting in Washington on Oct. 9-10, and World Bank/IMF's annual meeting on Oct. 10-11-12. * RBI deputy governor K.C. Chakrabarty is attending an event organised by private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank and is expected to speak on financial inclusion at 0845 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India could reach a current account deficit of $70 billion in the year ending March 2014, said central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan during an interview with TV news channel CNBC-TV18. * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday banks will not be allowed to bid for term repos at or below the prevailing repo rate and it will conduct 7-day and 14-day repos on alternate Fridays starting Oct. 11. * Indian central bank governor Raghuram Rajan told news channel CNBC-TV18 that term repos of 7-day and 14-day tenors announced by the bank late on Monday were meant as an effort to develop term money markets. * India's gold demand could rise as much as 15 percent this quarter to 300 tonnes as pent-up demand following a good monsoon keeps the country on track for yearly demand estimated at 1,000 tonnes. * India's Tata Steel Ltd is talking to banks about raising $1 billion from an overseas bond sale to refinance a part of its existing debt, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * Nine banks are tipped for the mandate of ONGC Videsh's 1.5 bln 12-month bridge loan with price talk at an all-in in the low 90s over Libor. * Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp is also sounding the market for a $300 mln five-year borrowing, and banks are now pitching for the mandate. * Power Finance Corp has extended the bidding deadline for its $150 mln six-year term loan to October 17. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.35 62.62 62.33 62.65-70 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct. 8* $36.62 mln# Month-to-date** $310.37 mln Year-to-date** $13.96 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 8 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.8 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Oct. 7 -$356.23 mln Month-to-date -$971.30 mln Year-to-date -$6.65 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 8 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 8 Foreign Banks 11.13 bln Public Sector Banks -24.49 bln Private Sector Banks 5.51 bln Mutual Funds -0.68 bln Others 5.57 mln Primary Dealers 2.96 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Oct 09 349.65 (2 States) SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 300.12 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 811.20 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 840.00 (WEST BENGAL) 6.30% 2023 Interest Oct 09 4095.00 SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Oct 10 103.88 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.49%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 281.44 (HARYANA) SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 127.50 (3 States) SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 638.25 (PUNJAB) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 10 105855.00 SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Oct 11 618.98 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2022 Interest Oct 11 690.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.83% 2018 Interest Oct 11 28579.50 7.80% 2021 Interest Oct 11 26520.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 11 50010.00 7.59% 2016 Interest Oct 12 25806.00 ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE Tbill 120 Oct 9 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 64 bids for 402.66 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It did not get any bids at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI higher at 416.59 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.12 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)