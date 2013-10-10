GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese stocks rose to a one-week high and the dollar pulled further away from an eight-month low on Thursday, as investors grew hopeful that Washington will end the political wrangling and break the U.S. fiscal impasse that has sapped market confidence. * The dollar regained some footing against major currencies on Thursday, as hopes grew of a break in the U.S. fiscal standoff with Washington finally showing signs of pulling the world's biggest economy from the brink of an historic debt default. * Global oil prices sank on Wednesday, as the largest weekly buildup of U.S. crude stocks in a year weighed further on a market already concerned that Washington's budget impasse would curb demand in the world's biggest oil consumer. * U.S. Treasuries prices dipped on Wednesday as the market remained in a state of limbo, waiting for elected officials to reverse the partial shutdown of the U.S. government and lift the U.S. debt ceiling. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,249.26 (1.33 pct) * NSE index 6,007.45 (1.33 pct) * Rupee 61.93/94 per dollar (61.7925/8025) * 10-year bond yield 8.46 pct (8.50 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.11 pct (8.11 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.37 pct (8.40 pct) * Call money 9.00/9.05 pct (8.95/9.00 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The World Bank's private sector arm, International Finance Corp., plans to launch a $1 billion rupee-linked bond programme within weeks to raise money internationally for private projects in India. * Funding for Apollo Tyres' $2.5 billion bid for U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co is in jeopardy unless the deal price is cut to reflect the risk of higher costs stemming from labour issues, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * Vedanta Resources is in talks with banks for a new $600 million five-year financing while its $1.2 billion term loan is still in syndication, sources said. * Brahmaputra Cracker & Polymer has raised a 29.61 billion rupees 11-year loan facility to finance the development of a petrochemical project located in Assam. * State-owned Rural Electrification Corp (REC) raised US$163 mln from a dual-tranche bond issue. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.35 62.50 62.35 62.37-40 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct. 9* $52.75 mln# Month-to-date** $348.65 mln Year-to-date** $13.99 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 9 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.9 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Oct. 8 -$368.58 mln Month-to-date -$1.34 bln Year-to-date -$7.01 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 9 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 9 Foreign Banks 11.47 bln Public Sector Banks 2.19 bln Private Sector Banks -24.24 bln Mutual Funds 12.14 bln Others 1.85 mln Primary Dealers -3.41 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Oct 10 103.88 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.49%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 281.44 (HARYANA) SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 127.50 (3 States) SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 638.25 (PUNJAB) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 10 105855.00 SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Oct 11 618.98 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2022 Interest Oct 11 690.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.83% 2018 Interest Oct 11 28579.50 7.80% 2021 Interest Oct 11 26520.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 11 50010.00 7.59% 2016 Interest Oct 12 25806.00 ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE Bonds 150 Oct 11 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 66 bids for 404.98 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It accepted the sole bid for 10 mln rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI lower at 410.26 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.08 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)