GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Japanese stocks rose to a one-week high and the dollar
pulled further away from an eight-month low on Thursday, as
investors grew hopeful that Washington will end the political
wrangling and break the U.S. fiscal impasse that has sapped
market confidence.
* The dollar regained some footing against major currencies
on Thursday, as hopes grew of a break in the U.S. fiscal
standoff with Washington finally showing signs of pulling the
world's biggest economy from the brink of an historic debt
default.
* Global oil prices sank on Wednesday, as the largest
weekly buildup of U.S. crude stocks in a year weighed further on
a market already concerned that Washington's budget impasse
would curb demand in the world's biggest oil consumer.
* U.S. Treasuries prices dipped on Wednesday as the market
remained in a state of limbo, waiting for elected officials to
reverse the partial shutdown of the U.S. government and lift the
U.S. debt ceiling.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,249.26 (1.33 pct)
* NSE index 6,007.45 (1.33 pct)
* Rupee 61.93/94 per dollar (61.7925/8025)
* 10-year bond yield 8.46 pct (8.50 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.11 pct (8.11 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.37 pct (8.40 pct)
* Call money 9.00/9.05 pct (8.95/9.00 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The World Bank's private sector arm, International
Finance Corp., plans to launch a $1 billion rupee-linked bond
programme within weeks to raise money internationally for
private projects in India.
* Funding for Apollo Tyres' $2.5 billion bid for U.S.-based
Cooper Tire & Rubber Co is in jeopardy unless the deal
price is cut to reflect the risk of higher costs stemming from
labour issues, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
* Vedanta Resources is in talks with banks for a new $600
million five-year financing while its $1.2 billion term loan is
still in syndication, sources said.
* Brahmaputra Cracker & Polymer has raised a 29.61 billion
rupees 11-year loan facility to finance the development of a
petrochemical project located in Assam.
* State-owned Rural Electrification Corp (REC) raised US$163
mln from a dual-tranche bond issue.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
62.35 62.50 62.35 62.37-40 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Oct. 9* $52.75 mln#
Month-to-date** $348.65 mln
Year-to-date** $13.99 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 9 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.9 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Oct. 8 -$368.58 mln
Month-to-date -$1.34 bln
Year-to-date -$7.01 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 9 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Oct. 9
Foreign Banks 11.47 bln
Public Sector Banks 2.19 bln
Private Sector Banks -24.24 bln
Mutual Funds 12.14 bln
Others 1.85 mln
Primary Dealers -3.41 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
============================================================
SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Oct 10 103.88
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.49%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 281.44
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 127.50
(3 States)
SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 638.25
(PUNJAB)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 10 105855.00
SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Oct 11 618.98
(2 States)
SDL 09.20%, 2022 Interest Oct 11 690.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
7.83% 2018 Interest Oct 11 28579.50
7.80% 2021 Interest Oct 11 26520.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 11 50010.00
7.59% 2016 Interest Oct 12 25806.00
ISSUANCES
PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE
Bonds 150 Oct 11
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI accepted all 66 bids for 404.98 billion rupees at
its one-day repo auction. It accepted the sole bid for 10 mln
rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it
absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI lower at 410.26 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.08 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)