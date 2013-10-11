GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks jumped to three-week highs on Friday, propelled by gains on Wall Street as investors took a chance and cheered perceived progress to avert a possible U.S. default, even as questions remained over whether a deal could be struck. * The dollar treaded water in early Asian trading on Friday, holding just below two-week highs against major currencies hit in the previous session on hopeful signals of progress toward averting a possible U.S. debt default. * Brent oil prices jumped close to $3 per barrel and ended with their largest gain in more than a month on Thursday on growing hope for a deal to extend funding of the U.S. government, and on concerns about supplies from Libya and the Middle East. * U.S. Treasuries ended mixed on Thursday after strong demand for a 30-year Treasury bond sale erased most early losses. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,272.91 (0.12 pct) * NSE index 6,020.95 (0.22 pct) * Rupee 61.39/40 per dollar (61.93/94) * 10-year bond yield 8.42 pct (8.46 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.10 pct (8.11 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.37 pct (8.37 pct) * Call money 8.95/9.05 pct (9.00/9.05 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India's statistics ministry will release industrial output data for August around 5.30 PM IST (1200 GMT). OVERNIGHT NEWS * India is talking with JP Morgan and others to gain entry to benchmark indexes for emerging market debt in hopes of attracting billions of dollars in investment and may ease some restrictions on foreign inflows in order to do so, sources said. * India's central bank chief on Thursday said his country is not nearly as troubled as investors fear and stressed that the government has plenty of money to meet its obligations. * India's capital markets regulator on Thursday issued draft guidelines to set up real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the country, reviving an effort it had put on hold in 2008 during the global financial crisis. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * Canara Bank (Baa3/BBB-) is hoping to reopen the dollar market for Indian financial issuers, which have been absent from the market since April. * Uttam Value Steels has signed a 20.02 billion rupees multi-tranche loan. Proceeds will be used towards modernisation-cum-de-bottlenecking of its project in Wardha in Maharashtra. * Mytrah Energy (India) has raised a 5.838 billion rupee loan. * Century Textiles & Industries has raised a 2.94 billion rupees eight-year loan. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.55 62.50 61.62 61.60-65 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct. 10* $100.21 mln# Month-to-date** $401.01 mln Year-to-date** $14.05 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 10 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.3 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Oct.9 $4.74 mln Month-to-date -$1.34 bln Year-to-date -$7.01 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 10 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 10 Foreign Banks 5.51 bln Public Sector Banks -2.25 bln Private Sector Banks -20.74 bln Mutual Funds 12.14 bln Others 3.00 bln Primary Dealers 2.33 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Oct 11 618.98 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2022 Interest Oct 11 690.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.83% 2018 Interest Oct 11 28579.50 7.80% 2021 Interest Oct 11 26520.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 11 50010.00 7.59% 2016 Interest Oct 12 25806.00 ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE Bonds 150 Oct 11 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 65 bids for 400.98 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It accepted the sole bid for 10 mln rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI lower at 344.68 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.09 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)