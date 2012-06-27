GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares were flat and the euro pressured on Wednesday
as investors seemed convinced a European summit this week will
fail to take concrete action to solve the euro debt crisis, with
Germany staunchly opposed to sharing the region's debt burden.
* The euro inched lower on Wednesday and held near a
two-week low hit the previous day, as hopes faded that a
European summit would deliver concrete measures to ease the
region's sovereign debt crisis.
* Brent oil futures jumped 2 percent to top $93 a barrel on
Tuesday, widening its premium against U.S. crude as a growing
strike by oil workers in Norway tightened North Sea supplies.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Prime Minister Manmohan Singh took charge of the finance
portfolio on Tuesday following the resignation of Pranab
Mukherjee. (Economic Times)
* Coca-Cola Co announced a further $3 billion in
investment in India over the next eight years on Tuesday as the
world's biggest soft drinks maker seeks to expand in a country
where its flagship brand trails rival Pepsi.
* Global private equity funds, which poured tens of billions
of dollars into India investments when the economy and currency
were flying high a few years ago, may be stuck with those
holdings much longer than planned as the rupee's plunge plays
havoc with their exit options.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India aviation minister Ajit Singh to brief media.
(0530GMT)
* General Motors' Indian unit holds a press event with
senior executives in New Delhi. (0700GMT)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* Suzlon Energy, the world's fifth-largest wind turbine
maker, expects to tie up an up-to-$300-million loan to repay its
offshore bondholders, a senior company official said on
Monday.(IFR)
* Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Corporate Bank, State
Bank of India and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp have been
mandated for Indian Oil Corp's $300 million five-year term loan.
The four banks are underwriting the bullet loan which will be
launched in July.(IFR)
* Around half a dozen banks have committed so far to the
$100 million three-year term loan for Power Finance Corp. The
banks, mostly from Taiwan and Japan, have put in commitments
totalling $85 million in general syndication. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
57.34-40 57.80 57.50 57.35 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
June 26* 130.3 mln
Month-to-date** -1.60 bln
Year-to-date** 423.35 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 26, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
June 25 -1.72 bln
Month-to-date 20.28 bln
Year-to-date 212.08 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 26, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
June 26
Foreign Banks 143.6 mln
Public Sector Banks 1.33 bln
Private Sector Banks -3.67 bln
Mutual Funds 104.4 mln
Others 1.41 bln
Primary Dealers 679 mln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
SDL 07.83%, 2012 Redemption Jun 28 5442.55
(2 States)
SDL 07.90%, 2012 Redemption Jun 28 4677.75
(2 States)
SDL 08.00%, 2012 Redemption Jun 28 728.00
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 29 90008.50
364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 29 30000.00
SDL 09.38%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 375.20
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 235.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 479.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
T-Bills June 27 150 bln
Government Bonds June 29 150 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of June 26
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
41 bids for 1.02 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auctions,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
also accepted a sole bid for 2 billion rupees at the reverse
repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 114.09 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.19 trln
rupees.
