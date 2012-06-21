GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian stocks struggled and commodities fell broadly on
Thursday after the Federal Reserve ramped up monetary stimulus
by expanding "Operation Twist", but disappointed some investors
who had been hoping for more aggressive measures.
* The dollar held off a one-month low against a basket of
major currencies on Thursday, no worse for wear even after the
Federal Reserve delivered another dash of monetary stimulus and
said it was ready to do more if necessary.
* World oil prices tumbled more than 3 percent on Wednesday
to their lowest in a year and a half, as data showed U.S. crude
inventories unexpectedly swelled and investors were disappointed
at measures the Federal Reserve announced to aid the
economy.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The Federal Reserve on Wednesday delivered another round
of monetary stimulus and said it was ready to do even more to
help a U.S. economic recovery that looks increasingly
fragile.
* Asia's top companies are less upbeat on their business
outlook than in the first quarter, with mounting concern over
the euro zone crisis and a slowdown in China's growth, according
to the latest Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment
Survey, published on Wednesday.
* India's oil products demand is likely to grow an annual
6.1 percent in 2012/13, the highest in five years, as the
government's thrust on infrastructure to boost the economy is
set to spur consumption of industrial fuels.
* India could export up to 3 million tonnes of wheat to Iran
if supplies are requested, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on
Wednesday, as India seeks to reduce huge wheat stocks and help
settle payment for a large oil import bill.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* João Cravinho, Ambassador of the European Union to India,
will host a media briefing at 1030 GMT.
* Ministerial panel meet on 2G airwave auction starting
price at 1130 GMT.
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* Moser Baer said it was considering various
options to restructure its $88.5 million outstanding foreign
currency convertible bonds, which redeems today.(IFR)
* Education service provider Educomp Solutions
disclosed it has raised $155 million via external commercial
borrowings, of which it plans to pay off foreign currency
convertible bonds worth $78.5 million.(IFR)
* India's Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is looking for
alternative coal and iron ore projects following a disagreement
with Bolivia over power supplies for its $2.1 billion venture in
the country, the company's top executive told Reuters on
Wednesday. [ID: nL1E8HKBX6]
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
56.65-70 56.56 56.90 56.43 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
June 20* 1.20 bln
Month-to-date** -2.45 bln
Year-to-date** 422.49 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 20, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
June 19 2.73 bln
Month-to-date 17.60 bln
Year-to-date 209.40 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 20, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
June 20
Foreign Banks -7.13 bln
Public Sector Banks 9.12 bln
Private Sector Banks 4.01 bln
Mutual Funds -3.04 bln
Others 3.48 bln
Primary Dealers -6.44 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 676.06
(2 States)
SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 879.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 1284.36
(3 States)
SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 572.65
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 176.60
(2 States)
SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 222.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 66.75
(NAGALAND)
8.76% FRB 2020 Interest Jun 21 5694.00
SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 1042.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 208.75
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 79.52
(2 States)
SDL 08.54%, 202 Interest Jun 22 277.55
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 1070.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 430.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
7.35% 2024 Interest Jun 22 3675.00
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 22 100127.50
182 days T-Bill
SDL 06.80%, 2012 Interest Jun 23 1135.10
(22 States)
SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 202.25
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 405.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.13%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 325.20
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 417.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.36%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 418.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 194.60
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 84.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.42%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 421.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.44%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 633.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
For full table, see
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
Govt Bonds June 22 150 bln
OMO Bonds June 22 120 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of June 20
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 49 bids for 1.25 trillion rupees at its one-day repo
auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system and a sole bid for 550 million rupees at its one-day
reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 107.88 bln
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.92 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)