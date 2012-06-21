GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks struggled and commodities fell broadly on Thursday after the Federal Reserve ramped up monetary stimulus by expanding "Operation Twist", but disappointed some investors who had been hoping for more aggressive measures. * The dollar held off a one-month low against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, no worse for wear even after the Federal Reserve delivered another dash of monetary stimulus and said it was ready to do more if necessary. * World oil prices tumbled more than 3 percent on Wednesday to their lowest in a year and a half, as data showed U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly swelled and investors were disappointed at measures the Federal Reserve announced to aid the economy. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Federal Reserve on Wednesday delivered another round of monetary stimulus and said it was ready to do even more to help a U.S. economic recovery that looks increasingly fragile. * Asia's top companies are less upbeat on their business outlook than in the first quarter, with mounting concern over the euro zone crisis and a slowdown in China's growth, according to the latest Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Survey, published on Wednesday. * India's oil products demand is likely to grow an annual 6.1 percent in 2012/13, the highest in five years, as the government's thrust on infrastructure to boost the economy is set to spur consumption of industrial fuels. * India could export up to 3 million tonnes of wheat to Iran if supplies are requested, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Wednesday, as India seeks to reduce huge wheat stocks and help settle payment for a large oil import bill. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * João Cravinho, Ambassador of the European Union to India, will host a media briefing at 1030 GMT. * Ministerial panel meet on 2G airwave auction starting price at 1130 GMT. EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * Moser Baer said it was considering various options to restructure its $88.5 million outstanding foreign currency convertible bonds, which redeems today.(IFR) * Education service provider Educomp Solutions disclosed it has raised $155 million via external commercial borrowings, of which it plans to pay off foreign currency convertible bonds worth $78.5 million.(IFR) * India's Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is looking for alternative coal and iron ore projects following a disagreement with Bolivia over power supplies for its $2.1 billion venture in the country, the company's top executive told Reuters on Wednesday. [ID: nL1E8HKBX6] USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 56.65-70 56.56 56.90 56.43 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) June 20* 1.20 bln Month-to-date** -2.45 bln Year-to-date** 422.49 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 20, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt June 19 2.73 bln Month-to-date 17.60 bln Year-to-date 209.40 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 20, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 20 Foreign Banks -7.13 bln Public Sector Banks 9.12 bln Private Sector Banks 4.01 bln Mutual Funds -3.04 bln Others 3.48 bln Primary Dealers -6.44 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 676.06 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 879.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 1284.36 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 572.65 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 176.60 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 66.75 (NAGALAND) 8.76% FRB 2020 Interest Jun 21 5694.00 SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 1042.50 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 208.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 79.52 (2 States) SDL 08.54%, 202 Interest Jun 22 277.55 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 1070.00 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 430.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.35% 2024 Interest Jun 22 3675.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 22 100127.50 182 days T-Bill SDL 06.80%, 2012 Interest Jun 23 1135.10 (22 States) SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 325.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 417.50 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 418.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 194.60 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 84.00 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 421.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.44%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 633.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT Govt Bonds June 22 150 bln OMO Bonds June 22 120 bln LIQUIDITY, as of June 20 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 49 bids for 1.25 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system and a sole bid for 550 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 107.88 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.92 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)