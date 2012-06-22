GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares fell on Friday and the safe-haven dollar hovered near its highest in a week-and-a-half after weak manufacturing data from the United States, Europe and China heightened fears over the outlook for global growth. * The U.S. dollar hovered at 1-1/2 week highs against a basket of major currencies on Friday, staying buoyed following a long-anticipated credit ratings downgrade of the world's major banks by Moody's. * Brent crude slid nearly 4 percent in heavy trading on Thursday, dropping below $90 a barrel for the first time in 18 months as weak economic data from China, the United States and Europe pointed to prospects for slower oil demand. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Moody's Investors Service cut the credit ratings of 15 of the world's biggest banks on Thursday in an expected move that was part of a broad review of major financial institutions. * India's central bank has allowed lenders to hold long and short positions in government bonds in their trading portfolios, and said they can short sell the securities only if they cover their positions through purchases in the market. * India's crucial monsoon rainfall picked up from early lows last week, the weather office said, but concerns remain as it is still below average and the rains are behind schedule particularly in the grain bowl of the north-west. * Eleven cement makers were slapped with $1.1 billion in fines on Thursday for price fixing, a record penalty from India's increasingly assertive anti-trust regulator. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * State Bank of India will hold a shareholders meeting in Mumbai on Friday at 1000 GMT. * India's weather office to release its second official forecast which some experts expect to be revised slightly below average. EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * Telecoms giant Reliance Communications could set a new yield benchmark when it launches its Singapore business trust IPO of up to $1 billion in the coming weeks.(IFR) * Tulip Telecom is understood to be looking to issue a new convertible bond to raise $100-$150 million. It has an existing zero-coupon CB which falls due on August 26 and has $97 million outstanding. Proceeds will be used to refinance this. (IFR) * Two banks have joined the $470 million five-year term loan for GMR Coal Resources in senior syndication and the loan has gone into general syndication.Bank of Baroda and Bank of India joined at the senior level with $50 million each. The banks join MLA and bookrunner Standard Chartered Bank. (IFR) * Indian companies looking to repay foreign currency convertible bonds will see their interest expenses rise 25 percent on average due to higher refinancing cost, Standard & Poor's said, amid risk aversion globally and a sharp fall in the rupee. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 57.29-33 56.83 57.34 56.77 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) June 21* -2.57 bln Month-to-date** 73 mln Year-to-date** 425.02 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 21, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt June 20 1.80 bln Month-to-date 19.40 bln Year-to-date 211.20 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 21, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 21 Foreign Banks 3.69 bln Public Sector Banks -9.48 bln Private Sector Banks 9.21 bln Mutual Funds -2.07 bln Others -2.47 bln Primary Dealers 1.18 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS SDL 06.80%, 2012 Interest Jun 23 1135.10 (22 States) SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 325.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 417.50 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 418.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 194.60 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 84.00 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 421.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.44%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 633.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 06.34%, 2018 Interest Jun 25 61.96 (JHARKHAND) SDL 06.38%, 2018 Interest Jun 25 255.20 (KERALA) SDL 06.40%, 2018 Interest Jun 25 320.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.41%, 2018 Interest Jun 25 372.42 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 06.43%, 2018 Interest Jun 25 285.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 06.45%, 2018 Interest Jun 25 241.88 (BIHAR) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jun 25 19.50 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.82%, 2019 Interest Jun 25 195.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.83%, 2019 Interest Jun 25 1526.85 (6 States) SDL 07.84%, 2019 Interest Jun 25 196.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.89%, 2019 Interest Jun 25 394.50 (BIHAR) For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT Govt Bonds June 22 150 bln OMO Bonds June 22 120 bln LIQUIDITY, as of June 21 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 47 bids for 1.12 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system and no bids at its one-day reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rises to 108.53 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.07 trln rupees. 