GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares mostly slipped on Monday and the safe-haven dollar rose as concerns about faltering global growth and Europe's intractable debt crisis continued to sap investor confidence, but Japanese stocks were supported by a weaker yen. * Currency markets got off to a subdued start on Monday, with the safe-haven U.S. dollar holding on to most of last week's gains ahead of another European summit that could take the region a step closer to containing its debt crisis. * Brent held steady near $91 on Monday on support from lower output after the threat of a storm shut nearly a quarter of U.S. offshore crude and gas output and as key euro zone leaders backed a $156 billion plan to revive growth in the debt-laden region. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India will unveil measures on Monday to arrest the slide of its currency, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Saturday, a day after the rupee hit a new record low against the dollar. * Investment banks and brokerages across Asia have launched a sweeping round of job cuts as Europe's debt crisis and China's economic slowdown bite into the region's financial activity. * Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was overseas and his outgoing finance minister was clearing his desk last week as the government quietly began preparing the ground for a new push to open up India's $450 billion retail sector to foreign firms. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India to announce measures to check rupee's slide. * Two-day Antwerp-based conference featuring India's trade minister Anand Sharma. EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * Sweden's IKEA, the world's largest furniture maker, will invest 600 million euros ($756.36 million) in the Indian retail market, a trade ministry official said on Friday. * Suzlon Group, which controls wind-turbine maker Suzlon Energy, said on Saturday it will sell stake in its China manufacturing unit to China Power New Energy Development Co. Ltd. for 3.4 billion rupees ($60 million). USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 57.43-48 57.63 57.66 57.48 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) June 22* -1.74 bln Month-to-date** -2.31 mln Year-to-date** 422.63 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 22, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt June 21 682 mln Month-to-date 20.08 bln Year-to-date 211.88 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 22, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 22 Foreign Banks -4.55 bln Public Sector Banks -178 mln Private Sector Banks 203.3 mln Mutual Funds 5.18 bln Others -2.47 bln Primary Dealers 4.91 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS 11.60% 2020 Interest Jun 27 2900.00 SDL 07.83%, 2012 Redemption Jun 28 5442.55 (2 States) SDL 07.90%, 2012 Redemption Jun 28 4677.75 (2 States) SDL 08.00%, 2012 Redemption Jun 28 728.00 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 29 90008.50 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 29 30000.00 For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT T-Bills June 27 150 bln LIQUIDITY, as of June 22 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 40 bids for 1.06 trillion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system and a sole bid for 100 million rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rises to 108.64 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.35 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)