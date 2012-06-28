GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares rose on Thursday on encouraging U.S. economic
data, but prices could falter with markets tense ahead of a
European summit deeply divided on how to tackle the protracted
euro zone debt crisis and stop it spreading further.
* The euro stayed on the backfoot in Asia on
Thursday, though its downside was seen limited lest an impending
summit of European leaders surprised markets with concrete
measures to tackle the region's debt crisis.
* Crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as tighter North Sea
supplies and strong U.S. economic data put on the back burner
concerns that a European summit would do little to solve he
region's debt crisis.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Prime Minister Manmohan Singh summoned officials on
Wednesday to formulate an economic revival plan in part
addressing problems in tax policy and said he also wanted to
revive the "animal spirit" of Indian economic
growth.
* India banks' growth in deposits and loans was sluggish in
the month to June 15, the Reserve Bank of India said on
Wednesday.
* India's central bank said standalone primary dealers will
not be allowed to raise capital through short-term bonds from
July 1, and should instead issue long-tenure debt to strengthen
their capital base and align with Basel III norms for banks.
* Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh discussed opening up
the country's $450 billion retail sector to foreign supermarkets
and fuel subsidy reforms in a meeting with finance ministry
officials on Wednesday, a government source told
Reuters.
* Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh told finance ministry
officials that the government needs to fix problems over
taxation, resolve issues in the mutual funds industry and tackle
a slowdown in the insurance sector.
* As the Indian rupee tumbles to record lows, Anil Jain, the
chairman of a company which dismantles old ships, is in a bind:
like many of the country's many small and medium-sized firms,
his only way to hedge foreign currency risk is hope.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* RBI Deputy Governor K.C.Chakrabarty and several bankers
speak at CII Banking-Tech Summit in Mumbai.
* India will host an international investment summit for
Afghanistan in New Delhi as part of its new policy of proactive
engagement in that country.
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* Strides Arcolab said it had managed to redeem $80 million
CBs due in 2012 from its cash balances. The company paid $116
million to its bondholders including redemption premium of
45.058 percent.(IFR)
* At least two Asian banks have committed to the $150
million five-year term loan for Jindal Steel & Power in general
syndication and a handful of banks are getting credit approvals.
(IFR)
* UK lender HSBC on Wednesday offered its entire
stakes in India's Axis Bank and Yes Bank
through share sales worth up to 24.5 billion rupees ($429.5
million), according to a term sheet obtained by
Reuters.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
57.21-26 57.50 57.54 57.18 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
June 27* 861 mln
Month-to-date** -736 mln
Year-to-date** 424.21 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 27, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
June 26 -1.73 bln
Month-to-date 18.55 bln
Year-to-date 210.35 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 27, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
June 27
Foreign Banks -14.48 bln
Public Sector Banks 18.81 bln
Private Sector Banks -1.60 bln
Mutual Funds -3.63 bln
Others 5.57 bln
Primary Dealers -4.66 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 29 90008.50
364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 29 30000.00
SDL 09.38%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 375.20
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 235.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 479.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
Government Bonds June 29 150 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of June 27
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 34 bids for 809.65 billion rupees at its one-day repo
auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It also accepted 3 bids for 4.8 billion rupees at the
reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 96.19 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.21 trln
rupees.
