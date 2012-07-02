GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose on Monday with sentiment brightening at the start of the third quarter after Europe agreed to shore up the region's banks, while investor attention is turning to the health of the U.S. economy. * The rally in the euro and high-beta currencies took a breather on Monday as investors looked for fresh reasons to extend a risk rally sparked by initial euphoria over perceived progress in efforts to resolve Europe's debt crisis. * U.S. crude fell $1 a barrel on Monday on caution after data from China showed factory activity slowed even further in June. OVERNIGHT NEWS * State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, has raised its interest rate by 25 basis points to 9 percent for three to five year tenor deposits of less than 1.5 million rupees ($26,900), the bank said in a statement on Saturday. * India's current account deficit touched a record high in the March quarter, as surging imports and only moderate export growth pushed up the trade deficit, keeping the balance of payments in deficit for the second quarter in a row. * Indian banks' non-food credit growth slowed to 16.5 percent in May, compared with 21.9 percent in the year ago period, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. * India's total external debt stood at $345.8 billion at the end of March, up 13 percent on year, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday. * India will sell 70 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) of 91-day treasury bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills on July 4, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Friday. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India's Finance ministry officials meet mutual fund industry and the stock market regulator. * India's May trade data to be released. (0630GMT) * Indian Ministerial panel meet on 2G airwave auction starting price. (1030GMT) * India-Manufacturing PMI data for June to be released.(0500GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * Reliance Industries has incr eased its term loan to $1.5 billion from $1 billion and has mandated 16 banks for the financing. The deal now consists of a $1 billion five-year tranche and a $500 million six-year tranche. It was originally a sole five-year loan.(IFR) * Reliance Globalcom, the underseas cable unit of Indian mobile operator Reliance Communications, said on Monday it has launched a joint venture with Iraq that substantially expands the country's broadband and telecommunications links to the outside world. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.70-75 56.45 56.40 55.70 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) June 29* 30.47 bln Month-to-date** N.A. Year-to-date** N.A. * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data not available on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt June 28 N.A. Month-to-date N.A. Year-to-date N.A. Source: Data not available on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 29 Foreign Banks -22.95 bln Public Sector Banks 28.08 bln Private Sector Banks -4.35 bln Mutual Funds 5.21 bln Others 8.34 bln Primary Dealers -14.32 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT State Loans July 3 32.8 bln T-Bills July 4 120 bln LIQUIDITY, as of June 29 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 30 bids for 410.10 billion rupees at its four-day morning repo auction, and all 29 bids for 494.5 billion rupees at its four-day afternoon repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 17 bids for 77.6 billion rupees at its four-day reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 111.01 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.19 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)