GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares inched up on Tuesday as manufacturing data
around the world highlighted the drag on growth from the
protracted euro zone debt crisis, raising expectations for the
Federal Reserve to take further steps to underpin the fragile
economy.
* Investors made short shrift of both the euro and
U.S. dollar on Tuesday after a batch of dismal data from Europe
to the United States raised expectations for more action from
central banks in both regions.
* Oil prices edged lower on Monday as weak manufacturing
data from the United States, Europe and China reinforced
concerns about slowing economic growth and its threat to demand
for petroleum.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of debt
on July 6, including 60 billion rupees of a new 14-year bond
maturing in 2026, the Reserve Bank of India said on
Monday.
* Indian states, including the union territory of
Puducherry, are scheduled to raise 360-400 bln rupees ($6.5-$7.2
billion) during July-Sept through market borrowing, the Reserve
Bank of India said on Monday.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India telecoms tribunal rules on 3G roaming pacts between
operators. (0630GMT)
* India's trade minister addresses pharmaceutical
event.(0900GMT)
* RBI Governor to meet industry body officials. (1030GMT)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* State Bank of India aims to raise at least $500
million through a five-year overseas bond sale as soon as this
month, two sources with direct knowledge said, potentially
reopening the dollar bond market for Indian issuers after a
four-month lull.
* Moser Baer, which had been due to redeem $88.5 million of
outstanding zero-coupon convertible bonds on June 21, said it
had called a meeting for bondholders to approve a restructuring
proposal.(IFR)
* Cairn UK Holdings sold 66.8 million shares, equivalent to
3.5 percent stake, in oil and gas producer and explorer Cairn
India after the market closed on June 28 to raise 20.5 billion
rupees ($364 million).
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
55.70-75 55.93 55.87 55.75 Moderate
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
June 02* 5.91 bln
Month-to-date** NA
Year-to-date** NA
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
June 29 NA
Month-to-date NA
Year-to-date NA
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 02
Foreign Banks -3.50 bln
Public Sector Banks 2.85 bln
Private Sector Banks 1.29 bln
Mutual Funds -1.00 bln
Others 2.56 bln
Primary Dealers -2.18 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 209.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Jul 05 262.19
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 587.30
(2 States)
SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 201.70
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.22%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 41.10
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.23%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 82.30
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.30%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 622.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 1062.05
(2 States)
SDL 08.33%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 624.75
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 324.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 519.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 779.40
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.69%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 651.75
(UTTAR PRADESH)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 06 85200.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 06 40000.00
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
State Loans July 3 32.8 bln
T-Bills July 4 120 bln
Government Bonds July 6 150 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of July 02
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI steady at 87.41 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.06 trln
rupees.
