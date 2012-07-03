GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares inched up on Tuesday as manufacturing data around the world highlighted the drag on growth from the protracted euro zone debt crisis, raising expectations for the Federal Reserve to take further steps to underpin the fragile economy. * Investors made short shrift of both the euro and U.S. dollar on Tuesday after a batch of dismal data from Europe to the United States raised expectations for more action from central banks in both regions. * Oil prices edged lower on Monday as weak manufacturing data from the United States, Europe and China reinforced concerns about slowing economic growth and its threat to demand for petroleum. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of debt on July 6, including 60 billion rupees of a new 14-year bond maturing in 2026, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. * Indian states, including the union territory of Puducherry, are scheduled to raise 360-400 bln rupees ($6.5-$7.2 billion) during July-Sept through market borrowing, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India telecoms tribunal rules on 3G roaming pacts between operators. (0630GMT) * India's trade minister addresses pharmaceutical event.(0900GMT) * RBI Governor to meet industry body officials. (1030GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * State Bank of India aims to raise at least $500 million through a five-year overseas bond sale as soon as this month, two sources with direct knowledge said, potentially reopening the dollar bond market for Indian issuers after a four-month lull. * Moser Baer, which had been due to redeem $88.5 million of outstanding zero-coupon convertible bonds on June 21, said it had called a meeting for bondholders to approve a restructuring proposal.(IFR) * Cairn UK Holdings sold 66.8 million shares, equivalent to 3.5 percent stake, in oil and gas producer and explorer Cairn India after the market closed on June 28 to raise 20.5 billion rupees ($364 million). USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.70-75 55.93 55.87 55.75 Moderate FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) June 02* 5.91 bln Month-to-date** NA Year-to-date** NA * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data not available on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt June 29 NA Month-to-date NA Year-to-date NA Source: Data not available on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 02 Foreign Banks -3.50 bln Public Sector Banks 2.85 bln Private Sector Banks 1.29 bln Mutual Funds -1.00 bln Others 2.56 bln Primary Dealers -2.18 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 209.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Jul 05 262.19 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 587.30 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 201.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.22%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 41.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 82.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.30%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 622.50 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 1062.05 (2 States) SDL 08.33%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 624.75 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 324.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 519.00 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 779.40 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 651.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 06 85200.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 06 40000.00 For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT State Loans July 3 32.8 bln T-Bills July 4 120 bln Government Bonds July 6 150 bln LIQUIDITY, as of July 02 * Indian bank refinancings with RBI steady at 87.41 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.06 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)