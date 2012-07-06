GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares paused on Friday, pressured by falls overnight in global shares as sentiment remained cautious despite new stimulus steps taken by three major central banks, with focus now pinned to the U.S. jobs data due later in the day. * The euro struggled at five-week lows on the greenback and lifetime troughs against commodity currencies like the Australian dollar on Friday as markets were underwhelmed by the European Central Bank's latest attempt to bolster the region's economy. * Brent crude oil futures rose on Thursday, ending at a five-week high on worries about tighter supplies following a lockout of striking oil workers in Norway and hopes that some policy-easing steps by some central banks would improve oil demand. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The European Central Bank cut its main interest rate to a record low of 0.75 percent and its deposit rate to zero on Thursday to help tackle the euro zone crisis that threatens to push the bloc's deteriorating economy back into recession. * A shortfall in India's monsoon rains has widened to nearly 50 percent of average in the past week, making a revival next week crucial for farmers to sow summer-planted crops such as rice, corn, cane, cotton and soybean. * India has started loading Iranian crude in tankers owned by the Islamic Republic, industry sources said, marking a shift from a decades-old policy that required state-run refiners to transport oil in vessels owned by local shipping companies. * Embattled Kingfisher Airlines on Thursday won more time from lenders to develop a turnaround plan while its bankers moved ahead with the sale of two properties to recover a small fraction of what they are owed. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Mauritius Foreign minister meets Indian trade minister to improve bilateral economic and trade ties. * Kaushik Basu, India's chief economic adviser in the ministry of finance, will be speaking at an event organised by Export-Import Bank of India. (0930 GMT) * RBI to release weekly foreign exchange reserves data. (1130 GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * The undersea cable unit of India's Reliance Communications Ltd filed a preliminary prospectus on Thursday for an initial public offering in Singapore, the company said, in a deal that could raise about $1 billion. * The $1.5 billion term loan for Reliance Industries has been launched into general syndication. The 16 MLAs and bookrunners have underwritten the loan. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.59-63 55.30 55.64 55.23 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) July 05* 4.29 bln Month-to-date** 47.56 bln Year-to-date** 467.49 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 05, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt July 04 1.66 bln Month-to-date 10.65 bln Year-to-date 219.27 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 05, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 05 Foreign Banks -13.87 bln Public Sector Banks 17.58 bln Private Sector Banks 4.94 bln Mutual Funds -1.43 bln Others -1.17 bln Primary Dealers -6.00 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS SDL 06.00%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 270.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 06.05%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 567.19 (GUJARAT) SDL 06.10%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 587.77 (4 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 81.20 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 509.38 (2 States) SDL 08.16%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 382.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.17%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 408.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.19%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 409.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.26%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 206.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.93%, 2019 Interest Jul 09 396.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.96%, 2019 Interest Jul 09 796.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.97%, 2019 Interest Jul 09 398.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.03%, 2018 Interest Jul 09 120.45 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.06%, 2018 Interest Jul 09 241.80 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Jul 09 847.35 (2 States) SDL 08.08%, 2018 Interest Jul 09 808.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Jul 09 338.32 (KERALA) 7.99% 2017 Interest Jul 09 28364.50 For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT Government Bonds July 6 150 bln LIQUIDITY, as of July 05 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 14 bids for 146.60 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It got no bids at the reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 186.78 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI steady at 3.41 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)