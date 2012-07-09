GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares slumped on Monday after sluggish U.S. jobs
data deepened worries about slowing global economic growth, and
reinforced risk aversion ahead of China inflation figures and a
meeting aimed at defining steps to shore up Europe's
banks.
* The euro plumbed a two-year low versus the
greenback early on Monday, while high-beta currencies like the
Australian dollar nursed losses with markets still smarting
after tepid U.S. jobs growth dealt a blow to risk sentiment late
last week.
* Brent crude prices fell sharply on Friday after a
report showing tepid U.S. jobs growth in June reinforced
concerns that a sluggish global economy will curb demand for
petroleum.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has issued a tender to buy light
sweet crude for September loading, traders said on Friday. IOC,
India's largest oil refiner, is looking to buy West African
crude from such countries as Nigeria and Angola.
* India has rebuffed a request by IKEA to relax
rules on buying goods locally, a government source said on
Friday, raising the prospect of a delay in the world's largest
furniture maker entering the Indian retail
market.
* The Reserve Bank of India may announce bond purchase
through open market operations on Friday, central bank Governor
Duvvuri Subbarao was quoted as saying on Friday by local
television channels.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Subir Gokarn, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of
India, will speak at a Clearing Corporation of India
event.(0500GMT)
* Gokarn will seek bankers' comments on India's economic
growth, inflation, interest rates, loan and deposit growth, and
liquidity in a pre-policy meeting. (0700GMT)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* The Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) will
sign a joint venture agreement with Japan's Kobe Steel
on July 10 to set up an iron nugget plant with a capacity of 0.5
million tonnes a year, India's steel ministry said on
Friday.
* London-based Vedanta Resources is keen on buying
a minority stake in an oil refinery planned in India's western
state of Rajasthan, the Hindustan Times reported on Sunday
citing a government statement.
* Holders of Subex's outstanding $54.8 million 5 percent and
$39 million 2 percent convertible bonds due 2012 have approved a
cashless exchange offer. The old bonds can be exchanged for new
five-year paper with a principal amount of $131.1 million, which
pays a coupon of 5.7 percent. (IFR)
* Consolidated Construction Consortium, an EPC
contractor, has obtained shareholders' approval to raise up to
$100 million through various means. (IFR)
* Ballarpur Industries, the country's largest
paper manufacturer, plans to transfer two paper units to a
step-down subsidiary, Bilt Graphics, which will ultimately be
listed overseas, most likely in London. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
56.24-29 55.75 56.31 55.74 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
July 06* 5.72 bln
Month-to-date** 52.12 bln
Year-to-date** 472.05 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 06, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
July 05 -1.87 bln
Month-to-date 8.79 bln
Year-to-date 217.40 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 06, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 06
Foreign Banks -18.06 bln
Public Sector Banks -1.14 bln
Private Sector Banks 18.36 bln
Mutual Funds 3.93 bln
Others 3.20 bln
Primary Dealers -6.31 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
SDL 08.57%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 149.98
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.58%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 21.45
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 08.62%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 43.10
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 543.13
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 2180.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 269.63
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 787.50
(2 States)
SDL 09.81%, 2018 Interest Jul 11 245.25
(PUNJAB)
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
91-Day T-Bills July 11 70 bln
364-Day T-Bills July 11 50 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of July 06
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
12 bids for 115.3 billion rupees at its three-day repo auctions,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
got no bids at the three-day reverse repo
auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with the RBI fall to 186.73 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with the RBI rise to 3.64 trln
rupees.
