GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares slumped on Monday after sluggish U.S. jobs data deepened worries about slowing global economic growth, and reinforced risk aversion ahead of China inflation figures and a meeting aimed at defining steps to shore up Europe's banks. * The euro plumbed a two-year low versus the greenback early on Monday, while high-beta currencies like the Australian dollar nursed losses with markets still smarting after tepid U.S. jobs growth dealt a blow to risk sentiment late last week. * Brent crude prices fell sharply on Friday after a report showing tepid U.S. jobs growth in June reinforced concerns that a sluggish global economy will curb demand for petroleum. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has issued a tender to buy light sweet crude for September loading, traders said on Friday. IOC, India's largest oil refiner, is looking to buy West African crude from such countries as Nigeria and Angola. * India has rebuffed a request by IKEA to relax rules on buying goods locally, a government source said on Friday, raising the prospect of a delay in the world's largest furniture maker entering the Indian retail market. * The Reserve Bank of India may announce bond purchase through open market operations on Friday, central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao was quoted as saying on Friday by local television channels. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Subir Gokarn, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, will speak at a Clearing Corporation of India event.(0500GMT) * Gokarn will seek bankers' comments on India's economic growth, inflation, interest rates, loan and deposit growth, and liquidity in a pre-policy meeting. (0700GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * The Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) will sign a joint venture agreement with Japan's Kobe Steel on July 10 to set up an iron nugget plant with a capacity of 0.5 million tonnes a year, India's steel ministry said on Friday. * London-based Vedanta Resources is keen on buying a minority stake in an oil refinery planned in India's western state of Rajasthan, the Hindustan Times reported on Sunday citing a government statement. * Holders of Subex's outstanding $54.8 million 5 percent and $39 million 2 percent convertible bonds due 2012 have approved a cashless exchange offer. The old bonds can be exchanged for new five-year paper with a principal amount of $131.1 million, which pays a coupon of 5.7 percent. (IFR) * Consolidated Construction Consortium, an EPC contractor, has obtained shareholders' approval to raise up to $100 million through various means. (IFR) * Ballarpur Industries, the country's largest paper manufacturer, plans to transfer two paper units to a step-down subsidiary, Bilt Graphics, which will ultimately be listed overseas, most likely in London. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 56.24-29 55.75 56.31 55.74 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) July 06* 5.72 bln Month-to-date** 52.12 bln Year-to-date** 472.05 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 06, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt July 05 -1.87 bln Month-to-date 8.79 bln Year-to-date 217.40 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 06, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 06 Foreign Banks -18.06 bln Public Sector Banks -1.14 bln Private Sector Banks 18.36 bln Mutual Funds 3.93 bln Others 3.20 bln Primary Dealers -6.31 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS SDL 08.57%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 149.98 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.58%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 21.45 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.62%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 43.10 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 543.13 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 2180.00 (3 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 269.63 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 787.50 (2 States) SDL 09.81%, 2018 Interest Jul 11 245.25 (PUNJAB) For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-Day T-Bills July 11 70 bln 364-Day T-Bills July 11 50 bln LIQUIDITY, as of July 06 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 12 bids for 115.3 billion rupees at its three-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It got no bids at the three-day reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with the RBI fall to 186.73 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with the RBI rise to 3.64 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Jijo Jacob)