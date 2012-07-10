GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares crawled higher on Tuesday after sharp losses
the day before but gains were limited as investors, worried
about a global economic deceleration, waited for Chinese trade
data due later in the day that could set the tone for risk
appetite.
* The euro hovered above two-year lows in Asia on
Tuesday, while commodity currencies also held their ground on
the greenback with investors reluctant to take big positions
ahead of China trade figures.
* Brent crude fell below $99 a barrel on Tuesday as
Norway's government intervened in a labor strike and ordered a
last-minute settlement to prevent a full closure of its oil
industry.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The Indian government is sticking with its order that
state-run banks cap bulk deposits and certificates of deposit at
a combined 15 percent of all deposits, despite objections from
several bankers, four banking officials said on Monday.
* India will sell 160 bln rupees ($2.86 billion) of bonds on
July 13, the government said in a release on
Monday.
* India is investigating a flood of Chinese imports of some
types of stainless steel and may restrict the trade if it finds
its own steel makers have suffered as a result, according to a
document published by the World Trade Organization (WTO) on
Monday.
* India's industrial output accelerated to a modest pace in
May on an annual basis from barely any growth at all in April,
held back by deep contractions in capital goods, a sign that the
pace of overall economic growth remains weak. See
PREVIEW.
* India's monsoon has advanced into the main grain producing
states of Punjab and Haryana and rains have picked up in soybean
areas of central India, weather officials said on Monday,
marking some progress after last week's halt.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Auto industry body releases monthly sales data for June
and updates outlook. (0545GMT)
* Montek Singh Ahluwalia, the deputy chairman of India's
Planning Commission and an aide of the Prime Minister will be at
a government report launch. (1100GMT)
* India top court resumes hearing presidential reference in
telecoms case.
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* Reliance Communications has set an indicative price range
for the Singapore initial public offering of its undersea cable
unit that could raise as much as $1 billion. (IFR)
* India has given its approval to the first phase of Kochi
first metro rail project. The first phase is estimated to cost
51.82 billion rupees ($927 million) which will largely be funded
by the state and central governments as well as Japan
International Corporation Agency. (IFR)
Close Open High Low Volume
56.00-04 56.29 55.27 56.02 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
July 09* 2.53 bln
Month-to-date** 58.21 bln
Year-to-date** 478.14 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 09, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
July 06 4.41 bln
Month-to-date 13.19 bln
Year-to-date 221.81 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 09, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 09
Foreign Banks -6.24 bln
Public Sector Banks 12.93 bln
Private Sector Banks -7.40 bln
Mutual Funds 4.75 bln
Others -2.65 bln
Primary Dealers -3.01 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
SDL 08.57%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 149.98
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.58%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 21.45
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 08.62%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 43.10
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 543.13
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 2180.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 269.63
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 787.50
(2 States)
SDL 09.81%, 2018 Interest Jul 11 245.25
(PUNJAB)
SDL 06.00%, 2014 Interest Jul 13 90.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 07.02%, 2015 Interest Jul 13 1105.07
(20 States)
6.90% 2019 Interest Jul 13 15525.00
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 13 110130.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 13 30000.00
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
91-Day T-Bills July 11 70 bln
364-Day T-Bills July 11 50 bln
Government Bonds July 13 160 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of July 09
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
27 bids for 396.15 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
also accepted a sole bid for 500 million rupees at the reverse
repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 208.33 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.08 trln
rupees.
