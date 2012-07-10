GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares crawled higher on Tuesday after sharp losses the day before but gains were limited as investors, worried about a global economic deceleration, waited for Chinese trade data due later in the day that could set the tone for risk appetite. * The euro hovered above two-year lows in Asia on Tuesday, while commodity currencies also held their ground on the greenback with investors reluctant to take big positions ahead of China trade figures. * Brent crude fell below $99 a barrel on Tuesday as Norway's government intervened in a labor strike and ordered a last-minute settlement to prevent a full closure of its oil industry. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Indian government is sticking with its order that state-run banks cap bulk deposits and certificates of deposit at a combined 15 percent of all deposits, despite objections from several bankers, four banking officials said on Monday. * India will sell 160 bln rupees ($2.86 billion) of bonds on July 13, the government said in a release on Monday. * India is investigating a flood of Chinese imports of some types of stainless steel and may restrict the trade if it finds its own steel makers have suffered as a result, according to a document published by the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Monday. * India's industrial output accelerated to a modest pace in May on an annual basis from barely any growth at all in April, held back by deep contractions in capital goods, a sign that the pace of overall economic growth remains weak. See PREVIEW. * India's monsoon has advanced into the main grain producing states of Punjab and Haryana and rains have picked up in soybean areas of central India, weather officials said on Monday, marking some progress after last week's halt. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Auto industry body releases monthly sales data for June and updates outlook. (0545GMT) * Montek Singh Ahluwalia, the deputy chairman of India's Planning Commission and an aide of the Prime Minister will be at a government report launch. (1100GMT) * India top court resumes hearing presidential reference in telecoms case. EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * Reliance Communications has set an indicative price range for the Singapore initial public offering of its undersea cable unit that could raise as much as $1 billion. (IFR) * India has given its approval to the first phase of Kochi first metro rail project. The first phase is estimated to cost 51.82 billion rupees ($927 million) which will largely be funded by the state and central governments as well as Japan International Corporation Agency. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 56.00-04 56.29 55.27 56.02 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) July 09* 2.53 bln Month-to-date** 58.21 bln Year-to-date** 478.14 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 09, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt July 06 4.41 bln Month-to-date 13.19 bln Year-to-date 221.81 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 09, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 09 Foreign Banks -6.24 bln Public Sector Banks 12.93 bln Private Sector Banks -7.40 bln Mutual Funds 4.75 bln Others -2.65 bln Primary Dealers -3.01 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS SDL 08.57%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 149.98 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.58%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 21.45 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.62%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 43.10 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 543.13 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 2180.00 (3 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 269.63 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 787.50 (2 States) SDL 09.81%, 2018 Interest Jul 11 245.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 06.00%, 2014 Interest Jul 13 90.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.02%, 2015 Interest Jul 13 1105.07 (20 States) 6.90% 2019 Interest Jul 13 15525.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 13 110130.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 13 30000.00 For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-Day T-Bills July 11 70 bln 364-Day T-Bills July 11 50 bln Government Bonds July 13 160 bln LIQUIDITY, as of July 09 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 27 bids for 396.15 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted a sole bid for 500 million rupees at the reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 208.33 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.08 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)