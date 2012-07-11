GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares inched lower on Wednesday on worries that the global economic slowdown will hurt corporate earnings, with the market still unconvinced the euro zone can decisively bring down struggling member states' borrowing costs even after yields pulled back. * The euro wallowed around two-year lows against the dollar on Wednesday as investors waited to see if a German court would approve the use of euro zone's bailout fund to help contain the region's debt crisis. * Oil prices retreated more than 2 percent on Tuesday after Norway's government ordered an end to an oil workers' strike and data showed China imported less crude oil in June than the previous month. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India will sell unused foreign debt limits in government and corporate bonds to overseas investors on July 20, two senior sources from foreign custodian banks briefed by the stock market regulator told Reuters on Tuesday. * Economic growth across emerging markets eased in the second quarter of 2012, dragged down by lacklustre manufacturing sector activity, especially in China and Brazil, a survey showed on Wednesday. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India's weekly Money Supply data to be released. (1130 GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * The jumbo IPO of ONGC Videsh is being planned in the current fiscal ending March 2013. The IPO clearance has reached the board level now. The deal could be worth $1-$1.5 billion, based on some brokers' valuation of ONGC Videsh of around 600 billion rupees($10.6 billion). (IFR) * Rural Electrification Corp has sent out a request for proposals for a $150 million three-year loan. The borrower has applied for Reserve Bank of India approval for the loan's three-year tenor. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.95-00 55.80 55.90 55.60 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) July 10* 6.07 bln Month-to-date** 61.56 bln Year-to-date** 481.49 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 10, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt July 09 2.44 bln Month-to-date 15.63 bln Year-to-date 224.25 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 10, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 10 Foreign Banks 7.97 bln Public Sector Banks -3.55 bln Private Sector Banks -3.92 bln Mutual Funds 205.4 mln Others 2.34 bln Primary Dealers -2.85 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS SDL 06.00%, 2014 Interest Jul 13 90.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.02%, 2015 Interest Jul 13 1105.07 (20 States) 6.90% 2019 Interest Jul 13 15525.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 13 110130.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 13 30000.00 SDL 06.65%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 332.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.70%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 502.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 06.73%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 1108.69 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.62%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 96.98 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.65%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 403.66 (5 States) SDL 08.66%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 129.90 (MADHYA PRADESH) For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-Day T-Bills July 11 70 bln 364-Day T-Bills July 11 50 bln Government Bonds July 13 160 bln LIQUIDITY, as of July 10 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 27 bids for 492.35 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received no bids at the reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 210.08 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.95 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)