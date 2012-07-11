GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares inched lower on Wednesday on worries that the
global economic slowdown will hurt corporate earnings, with the
market still unconvinced the euro zone can decisively bring down
struggling member states' borrowing costs even after yields
pulled back.
* The euro wallowed around two-year lows against the
dollar on Wednesday as investors waited to see if a German court
would approve the use of euro zone's bailout fund to help
contain the region's debt crisis.
* Oil prices retreated more than 2 percent on Tuesday after
Norway's government ordered an end to an oil workers' strike and
data showed China imported less crude oil in June than the
previous month.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India will sell unused foreign debt limits in government
and corporate bonds to overseas investors on July 20, two senior
sources from foreign custodian banks briefed by the stock market
regulator told Reuters on Tuesday.
* Economic growth across emerging markets eased in the
second quarter of 2012, dragged down by lacklustre manufacturing
sector activity, especially in China and Brazil, a survey showed
on Wednesday.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India's weekly Money Supply data to be released. (1130
GMT)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* The jumbo IPO of ONGC Videsh is being planned in the
current fiscal ending March 2013. The IPO clearance has reached
the board level now. The deal could be worth $1-$1.5 billion,
based on some brokers' valuation of ONGC Videsh of around 600
billion rupees($10.6 billion). (IFR)
* Rural Electrification Corp has sent out a request for
proposals for a $150 million three-year loan. The borrower has
applied for Reserve Bank of India approval for the loan's
three-year tenor. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
55.95-00 55.80 55.90 55.60 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
July 10* 6.07 bln
Month-to-date** 61.56 bln
Year-to-date** 481.49 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 10, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
July 09 2.44 bln
Month-to-date 15.63 bln
Year-to-date 224.25 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 10, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 10
Foreign Banks 7.97 bln
Public Sector Banks -3.55 bln
Private Sector Banks -3.92 bln
Mutual Funds 205.4 mln
Others 2.34 bln
Primary Dealers -2.85 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
SDL 06.00%, 2014 Interest Jul 13 90.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 07.02%, 2015 Interest Jul 13 1105.07
(20 States)
6.90% 2019 Interest Jul 13 15525.00
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 13 110130.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 13 30000.00
SDL 06.65%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 332.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 06.70%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 502.50
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 06.73%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 1108.69
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.62%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 96.98
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.65%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 403.66
(5 States)
SDL 08.66%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 129.90
(MADHYA PRADESH)
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
91-Day T-Bills July 11 70 bln
364-Day T-Bills July 11 50 bln
Government Bonds July 13 160 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of July 10
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
27 bids for 492.35 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
received no bids at the reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 210.08 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.95 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)