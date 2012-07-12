GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares barely budged on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve appeared to put off taking more aggressive stimulus steps until economic conditions worsen, offering investors few reasons to take risks with second-quarter earnings painting a globally gloomy picture. * The dollar stood close to a two-year high against a basket of major currencies on Thursday in Asia, having pushed the euro to a two-year low after minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting showed more monetary easing was not on the cards for now. * Crude oil futures surged on Wednesday, ending more than 2 percent higher after a volatile session despite a mixed message from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it may opt for more easing policies, but only if the economy weakens further. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian banks' advances grew marginally in the first quarter of the fiscal year as corporate borrowing was low due to muted economic growth prospects, triggering concerns that lenders could miss the central bank's yearly projections. * The Reserve Bank of India has extended the flexibility of cancelling and re-booking of forward contracts with tenures of more than one year, for companies and exporters to hedge their forex transactions, a statement from the central bank said on Wednesday. * The Indian government's wheat stocks were 49.8 million tonnes on July 1, much higher than 17.1 million tonnes targeted for the quarter to end-September, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. The government sources attributed higher stocks to bumper harvests since 2007. * The MCX-Stock Exchange has won approval from Indian regulators to start trading equity products, potentially shaking up domestic stock markets dominated by the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Industrial output data for May. (0530GMT) *RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao at bank event in Mumbai. (0530GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * State Bank of India, India's largest bank, is set to launch as early as today a benchmark Global of at least $500 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UBS are leads. * Bharat Oman Refineries signed its $140 million eight-year loan with four banks yesterday. Deutsche Bank was mandated lead arranger and sole bookrunner on the deal, taking $40 million, while three others joined as MLAs - Bank Muscat and DBS Bank with $35 million apiece and State Bank of India with $30 million. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.63-67 55.67 55.80 55.60 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) July 11* 844.2 mln Month-to-date** 67.92 bln Year-to-date** 487.85 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 11, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt July 10 923.0 mln Month-to-date 16.56 bln Year-to-date 225.17 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 11, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 11 Foreign Banks 11.47 bln Public Sector Banks -33.02 bln Private Sector Banks 18.63 bln Mutual Funds 2.03 bln Others -2.03 bln Primary Dealers 2.96 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS SDL 06.00%, 2014 Interest Jul 13 90.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.02%, 2015 Interest Jul 13 1105.07 (20 States) 6.90% 2019 Interest Jul 13 15525.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 13 110130.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 13 30000.00 SDL 06.65%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 332.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.70%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 502.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 06.73%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 1108.69 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.62%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 96.98 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.65%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 403.66 (5 States) SDL 08.66%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 129.90 (MADHYA PRADESH) For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT Government Bonds July 13 160 bln LIQUIDITY, as of July 11 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 26 bids for 502.35 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received a sole bid for 800 million rupees at the reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 211.08 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.82 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)