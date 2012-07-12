GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares barely budged on Thursday as the U.S.
Federal Reserve appeared to put off taking more aggressive
stimulus steps until economic conditions worsen, offering
investors few reasons to take risks with second-quarter earnings
painting a globally gloomy picture.
* The dollar stood close to a two-year high against a basket
of major currencies on Thursday in Asia, having pushed the euro
to a two-year low after minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting
showed more monetary easing was not on the cards for now.
* Crude oil futures surged on Wednesday, ending more than 2
percent higher after a volatile session despite a mixed message
from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it may opt for more easing
policies, but only if the economy weakens further.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Indian banks' advances grew marginally in the first
quarter of the fiscal year as corporate borrowing was low due to
muted economic growth prospects, triggering concerns that
lenders could miss the central bank's yearly projections.
* The Reserve Bank of India has extended the flexibility of
cancelling and re-booking of forward contracts with tenures of
more than one year, for companies and exporters to hedge their
forex transactions, a statement from the central bank said on
Wednesday.
* The Indian government's wheat stocks were 49.8 million
tonnes on July 1, much higher than 17.1 million tonnes targeted
for the quarter to end-September, sources with direct knowledge
of the matter said on Thursday. The government sources
attributed higher stocks to bumper harvests since 2007.
* The MCX-Stock Exchange has won approval from Indian
regulators to start trading equity products, potentially shaking
up domestic stock markets dominated by the Bombay Stock Exchange
and the National Stock Exchange.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Industrial output data for May. (0530GMT)
*RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao at bank event in Mumbai.
(0530GMT)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* State Bank of India, India's largest bank, is set to
launch as early as today a benchmark Global of at least $500
million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital,
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UBS are leads.
* Bharat Oman Refineries signed its $140 million eight-year
loan with four banks yesterday. Deutsche Bank was mandated lead
arranger and sole bookrunner on the deal, taking $40 million,
while three others joined as MLAs - Bank Muscat and DBS Bank
with $35 million apiece and State Bank of India with $30
million. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
55.63-67 55.67 55.80 55.60 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
July 11* 844.2 mln
Month-to-date** 67.92 bln
Year-to-date** 487.85 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 11, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
July 10 923.0 mln
Month-to-date 16.56 bln
Year-to-date 225.17 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 11, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 11
Foreign Banks 11.47 bln
Public Sector Banks -33.02 bln
Private Sector Banks 18.63 bln
Mutual Funds 2.03 bln
Others -2.03 bln
Primary Dealers 2.96 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
SDL 06.00%, 2014 Interest Jul 13 90.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 07.02%, 2015 Interest Jul 13 1105.07
(20 States)
6.90% 2019 Interest Jul 13 15525.00
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 13 110130.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 13 30000.00
SDL 06.65%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 332.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 06.70%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 502.50
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 06.73%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 1108.69
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.62%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 96.98
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.65%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 403.66
(5 States)
SDL 08.66%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 129.90
(MADHYA PRADESH)
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
Government Bonds July 13 160 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of July 11
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 26 bids for 502.35 billion rupees at its one-day repo
auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It received a sole bid for 800 million rupees at the
reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 211.08 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.82 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)