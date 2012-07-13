GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares marked time with small gains on Friday ahead
of China's second-quarter gross domestic product figures which
could depress risk appetite while a Moody's downgrade of Italy's
credit rating threatened to rekindle worries over Europe's debt
crisis.
* The euro came close to testing a two-year trough versus
the greenback on Friday after Moody's cut Italy's credit rating
by two notches, an unexpected setback for a jittery market
already bracing for a weak reading on China's economy.
* Brent crude futures climbed above $101 a barrel on
Thursday, as the U.S. government's announcement that it was
tightening sanctions against Iran sparked a rally back from
early losses on global economic worries.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's monsoon rains were above average in the past week
for the first time in the current season, the weather office
said, as the downpours resumed after a worrying fortnight-long
pause over the central part of the country.
* Ailing national carrier Air India has invited
banks to bid for underwriting roles in a sale of 74 billion
rupees ($1.34 billion) of government-guaranteed bonds, a
document seen by Reuters showed.
* Moelis & Co has launched its India operations with the
hiring of Manisha Girotra, former chief executive of UBS AG
in India, as its country head, the U.S. investment
banking boutique said on Thursday.
* Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India's top
software services exporter, expects currency volatility to
remain a challenge in the short term, it said in a statement.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India's Trade Secretary S.R. Rao will release provisional
trade data for June. (0700GMT)
* RBI to release weekly forex, bank loans data. (1130GMT)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* The country's biggest lender State Bank of India announced
its long-awaited roadshow for an offshore bond sale. The bank
will meet investors in Asia, Europe and the US on July 16 via
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JP
Morgan and UBS. (IFR)
* Reliance Communications did not launch the retail tranche
of its $1 billion Singapore business trust IPO at midday and had
not yet taken a decision on the new launch date, a source said.
A reason for the delay was not offered. (IFR)
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
July 12* 2.69 bln
Month-to-date** 70.43 bln
Year-to-date** 490.36 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 12, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
July 11 -1.32 bln
Month-to-date 15.23 bln
Year-to-date 223.85 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 12, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 12
Foreign Banks 12.46 bln
Public Sector Banks -33.21 bln
Private Sector Banks 14.93 bln
Mutual Funds 5.17 bln
Others -3.53 bln
Primary Dealers 4.21 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
SDL 06.00%, 2014 Interest Jul 13 90.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 07.02%, 2015 Interest Jul 13 1105.07
(20 States)
6.90% 2019 Interest Jul 13 15525.00
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 13 110130.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 13 30000.00
SDL 06.65%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 332.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 06.70%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 502.50
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 06.73%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 1108.69
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.62%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 96.98
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.65%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 403.66
(5 States)
SDL 08.66%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 129.90
(MADHYA PRADESH)
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
Government Bonds July 13 160 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of July 12
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
24 bids for 466.65 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
received a sole bid for 150 million rupees at the reverse repo
auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI falls to 176.08 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 2.95 trln
rupees.
