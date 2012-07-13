GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares marked time with small gains on Friday ahead of China's second-quarter gross domestic product figures which could depress risk appetite while a Moody's downgrade of Italy's credit rating threatened to rekindle worries over Europe's debt crisis. * The euro came close to testing a two-year trough versus the greenback on Friday after Moody's cut Italy's credit rating by two notches, an unexpected setback for a jittery market already bracing for a weak reading on China's economy. * Brent crude futures climbed above $101 a barrel on Thursday, as the U.S. government's announcement that it was tightening sanctions against Iran sparked a rally back from early losses on global economic worries. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's monsoon rains were above average in the past week for the first time in the current season, the weather office said, as the downpours resumed after a worrying fortnight-long pause over the central part of the country. * Ailing national carrier Air India has invited banks to bid for underwriting roles in a sale of 74 billion rupees ($1.34 billion) of government-guaranteed bonds, a document seen by Reuters showed. * Moelis & Co has launched its India operations with the hiring of Manisha Girotra, former chief executive of UBS AG in India, as its country head, the U.S. investment banking boutique said on Thursday. * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India's top software services exporter, expects currency volatility to remain a challenge in the short term, it said in a statement. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India's Trade Secretary S.R. Rao will release provisional trade data for June. (0700GMT) * RBI to release weekly forex, bank loans data. (1130GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * The country's biggest lender State Bank of India announced its long-awaited roadshow for an offshore bond sale. The bank will meet investors in Asia, Europe and the US on July 16 via Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UBS. (IFR) * Reliance Communications did not launch the retail tranche of its $1 billion Singapore business trust IPO at midday and had not yet taken a decision on the new launch date, a source said. A reason for the delay was not offered. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.92-95 56.05 56.20 55.90 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) July 12* 2.69 bln Month-to-date** 70.43 bln Year-to-date** 490.36 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 12, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt July 11 -1.32 bln Month-to-date 15.23 bln Year-to-date 223.85 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 12, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 12 Foreign Banks 12.46 bln Public Sector Banks -33.21 bln Private Sector Banks 14.93 bln Mutual Funds 5.17 bln Others -3.53 bln Primary Dealers 4.21 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS SDL 06.00%, 2014 Interest Jul 13 90.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.02%, 2015 Interest Jul 13 1105.07 (20 States) 6.90% 2019 Interest Jul 13 15525.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 13 110130.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 13 30000.00 SDL 06.65%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 332.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.70%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 502.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 06.73%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 1108.69 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.62%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 96.98 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.65%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 403.66 (5 States) SDL 08.66%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 129.90 (MADHYA PRADESH) For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT Government Bonds July 13 160 bln LIQUIDITY, as of July 12 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 24 bids for 466.65 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received a sole bid for 150 million rupees at the reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI falls to 176.08 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 2.95 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)